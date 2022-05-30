 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fiddle competition results

The competition results for the 2022 Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival are as follows:

Junior Division

1st Place Name: Lily Bohnart

Town/State: Lincoln, NE

2nd Place Name: Madeline Bock

Town/State: Lincoln, NE

3rd Place Name: Caroline Soderlin

Town/State: Omaha, NE

Senior Division

1st Place Name: Grace Dowd

Town/State: Lincoln, NE

2nd Place Name: Elya Constable

Town/State: Blue Rapids, KS

3rd Place Name: Kate Little

Town/State: Montana

Legends Division

1st Place Name: Jason Shaw, Lincoln NE Nancy Rohn

Saturday's warm summer breeze carried the high-pitched twang of fiddle music even to the parking lot of the Homestead National Historical Park…

