Fiddle competition results

The competition results for the 2022 Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival are as follows:
Junior Division
1st Place Name: Lily Bohnart
Town/State: Lincoln, NE
2nd Place Name: Madeline Bock
Town/State: Lincoln, NE
3rd Place Name: Caroline Soderlin
Town/State: Omaha, NE
Senior Division
1st Place Name: Grace Dowd
Town/State: Lincoln, NE
2nd Place Name: Elya Constable
Town/State: Blue Rapids, KS
3rd Place Name: Kate Little
Town/State: Montana
Legends Division
1st Place Name: Jason Shaw, Lincoln NE Nancy Rohn