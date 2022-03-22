 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fiddle workshop event planned

On Sunday, May 1, Deborah Greenblatt will be presenting a free virtual Fiddle Contest Workshop, streaming from the Homestead National Historical Park. During the workshop, fiddlers will learn how to find fiddle contests, how to prepare for a contest, and how to choose appropriate tunes for each category. Fiddle contest rules will also be discussed.

Deborah was the first woman to win the Nebraska State Fiddle Championship, as well as the first woman to win the Mid-America Fiddle Championship. She was inducted into the Mid-America Old-Time Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and is past Presidet of the Nebraska American String Teachers Association.

For more information, e-mail Amber Kirkendall at amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

