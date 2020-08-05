Filling out financial aid form by high school seniors could become Nebraska requirement

The bill came out of the Education Committee on a 5-1 vote, with Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte voting against sending the bill to the floor.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said school principals in his district told him parents might not be comfortable sending income tax information to the schools, which would be a public relations problem. Vargas said schools would not be required to collect that information.

Groene said he opposed the bill because the state should not mandate that parents fill out a form for a voluntary government program.

There's a lot of kids who could qualify for the money but don't want it or don't want to go to college. Immigrant parents may fear filling out government forms, he said.

"I think the schools do the right thing now," he said. "This is absolutely unnecessary. This is social engineering."

Sen. John Arch of La Vista said he was concerned about the cost, school personnel having to chase down parents to get them to opt out or fill out the form and parents having to share that financial information with schools.

The bill's fiscal note says school districts may incur some expenses implementing and maintaining the new requirement but that the fiscal impact is unknown.

Senators voted 28-9 to advance the bill to a second round of debate.

