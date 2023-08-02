Firearm Hunter Education Classes will be offered on Aug. 4-5. All hunters 12-29 years of age, must carry on their person a hunter education card issued to them after successful completion of a Hunter Education Course. This affects those hunting any game, game animal or game bird with a firearm or crossbow. The exceptions to this are those under the age of 12. Children under age 12 must be in the company of a licensed person 19 years of age or older to hunt.