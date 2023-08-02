Firearm Hunter Education Classes will be offered on Aug. 4-5. All hunters 12-29 years of age, must carry on their person a hunter education card issued to them after successful completion of a Hunter Education Course. This affects those hunting any game, game animal or game bird with a firearm or crossbow. The exceptions to this are those under the age of 12. Children under age 12 must be in the company of a licensed person 19 years of age or older to hunt.
Classes will be held at the 4H Building, located on the Gage County Fair Grounds. Pre-registration is required, go to the Nebraska Game & Parks web site, click on Hunter Education. Class size is limited. Must attend both days. Friday evening 6-9 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a sack lunch for Saturday. Eye and ear protection required. Please bring a highlighter. For more information call Mike Jochum 402 228 0206
Instructors for the class will be Mike Jochum, Jared Jochum, Ben Jochum.