Fishing derby winners announced

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Lower Big Blue NRD, Beatrice Optimist Club, and Swan 5 Advisory Council hosted the 19th Annual Free Family Fishing Day and Youth Fishing & Casting Derby at the Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area near Tobias. The day consisted of a Youth Fishing Derby, Casting Contest, Hands-On Archery Demonstration by Big Indian Archery Club Members, Nebraska Game & Parks Fishery Display, corn hole tournament and a free hot-dog lunch.

Over 140 kids ages 1-18 participated in the Youth Fishing Derby. Awards were presented for the Most Fish Caught, Biggest Fish Caught, Smallest Fish Caught, and for the Casting Contest.

The top award winners in each age group were: Ages 5 and under: Most Fish- Charlie Schoenbeck, Western; Biggest Fish- Penelope Henk, Western; Smallest Fish- Whitley Regnier; Ages 6-9: Most Fish-Charlotte Jaeger, Geneva; Biggest Fish-Vera Schwisow, Wilber; Smallest Fish-Laura Martin, Hanover, KS; Casting Contest- Grady Arp, Friend; Ages 10-12: Most Fish-Cohen Harre; Biggest Fish-Troy Daywes, Dorchester; Smallest Fish- Gater. Champ, Tobias; Casting Contest- Cohen Harre, Exeter; Ages 13-18: Most Fish-JD Adam, Hebron; Biggest Fish- Mason Snyder, Crete; Smallest Fish- Jaala Stewart, Daykin; Casting Contest-RJ Paul, Western;.

Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the day a huge success!

