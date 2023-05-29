Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Lower Big Blue NRD, and Swan 5 Advisory Council hosted the 21st Annual Free Family Fishing Day and Youth Fishing & Casting Derby at the Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area near Tobias. The day consisted of a Youth Fishing Derby, Casting Contest, Water Model Table, Nebraska Game & Parks Fishery Display, Trapping Demonstration, Cornhole contest and a free hot-dog lunch.

Over 120 kids ages 2-18 enjoyed a beautiful day at the lake participating in the Youth Fishing Derby. Awards were presented for the Most Fish Caught, Biggest Fish Caught, Smallest Fish Caught, and for the Casting Contest.

The top award winners in each age group were:

Ages 5 and under: Most Fish- Brixton Jansky, Tobias; Biggest Fish-Harrison Pribyl, Beatrice; Smallest Fish- Kathryn Linewebber, DeWitt;

Ages 6-9: Most Fish- Brynlee Burt, Wilber; Biggest Fish-Ava Jaerrod, Wymore; Smallest Fish-Cameron Pfeiffer, Sterling;

Ages 10-12: Most Fish-Brodie Ellingson, Western; Biggest Fish-Joseph Slama, Western; Smallest Fish- Preston George, Western; Ages 13-18: Most Fish-Josiah Harrington, Crete; Biggest Fish-Carter Haverluck, Western; Smallest Fish- Mason Snider, Martell.

Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the day a huge success