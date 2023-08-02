Attention kids of all ages! Fishing has been a way of life for people throughout the world for thousands of years. Join us at Homestead National Historical Park and try your luck as we go fishing! We’ll be at the Heritage Center pond on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. Fishing poles and bait will be provided, or feel free to bring your own. Participants over 16 will need a Nebraska Fishing Permit if you plan to fish. As always, the event is free.

Who knows what you could see, or how big a fish you could catch? Join us, dressed for the weather. Sunscreen and insect repellent are recommended.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514.

