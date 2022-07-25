Fitness activities planned for kids

The Burkley Fitness Center and Jeffs Gone M.A.D. will be sponsoring two fun-filled days for kids entering Kindergarten through the sixth grade. It will be an afternoon of Fun and Fitness with games, fitness activities and a healthy snack to help jumpstart kids to a lifetime of healthy habits.

Two separate dates are scheduled based on age groups:

Kids entering grades K-2—Thursday, August 4 — 1-4 p.m.

Kids entering grades 3-6—Thursday, August 11— 1-4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Burkley Fitness Center. Cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required.

For more information or questions, please stop by the Fitness Center or call 402-729-6139 and ask for Jen Johnson. Fitness is fun at any age, start creating good habits for your kids today.