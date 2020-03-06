In her own words: Stacey Gydesen

So I did something this week that I haven’t done since the challenge started. I read the other competitor’s blog. Kudos to Aaron for being a far better writer than myself. I will never be able to write so engaging and at such great detail. You will never find me in a writing challenge!

Back to the Fitness Challenge. This week’s workouts have been tough! I find myself taking note of aching muscles that I did not realize were in there. The physical activity, although getting easier, is the most difficult part for me. I take notice of the changes that the exercise is bringing to my body but it is definitely an adjustment.

I really feel like the nutrition aspect of this process is much easier. I use tools every day to hold myself accountable and I track everything that I eat every day. I struggle on some days with taking in enough water but I seem to be improving in that aspect as well. Fun fact…I don’t enjoy water. At. All. I know that there are many ways to make it more tolerable and I understand the importance of drinking water. It’s just more challenging for me.

I would love to give you a number update for the week, but I don’t weigh in until tonight. I know for a fact that I am making progress in many aspects and that remains the focus of this entire process.

Another short blog from me! Thank you all for the support. Have a great week.

