In her words: Stacey Gydesen
View Comments

In her words: Stacey Gydesen

{{featured_button_text}}
Stacey Gydesen

Stacey Gydesen

What an interesting week this has been. First a number update on my part and as of last Wednesday the magic number was 19 pounds, so that was very exciting.

This week has not been as exciting as I have had a medical issue come up that has left me unable to exercise this week.

It’s a frustrating time but my doctors have worked with me extensively and I am hoping that things will soon be on the mend.

The challenge is almost over and I look forward to returning to good exercise habits as well as maintaining the change in nutrition lifestyle in order to find even more success.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stacey 2

Stacey 2

  • Updated

Stacey Gydesen completes an exercise during a recent training session at Anytime Fitness in Beatrice. 

Stacey 1

Stacey 1

  • Updated

Stacey Gydesen takes part in a group workout at Anytime Fitness in Beatrice. 

+4
Making progress
Fitness Challenge

Making progress

  • Updated

Three weeks into the Fitness Challenge, both Aaron Benson and Stacey Gydesen are showing gains in strength and stamina while also losing weigh…

Stacey working

Stacey working

  • Updated

Stacey Gydesen works out at Anytime Fitness in Beatrice during a recent training session. 

Stacey lifting

Stacey lifting

  • Updated

Stacey Gydesen works with weights at Anytime Fitness in Beatrice. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News