In her words: Stacey Gydesen

What an interesting week this has been. First a number update on my part and as of last Wednesday the magic number was 19 pounds, so that was very exciting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This week has not been as exciting as I have had a medical issue come up that has left me unable to exercise this week.

It’s a frustrating time but my doctors have worked with me extensively and I am hoping that things will soon be on the mend.

The challenge is almost over and I look forward to returning to good exercise habits as well as maintaining the change in nutrition lifestyle in order to find even more success.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0