In her words: Stacey Gydesen

What an interesting week this has been. First a number update on my part and as of last Wednesday the magic number was 19 pounds, so that was very exciting.
You have free articles remaining.
This week has not been as exciting as I have had a medical issue come up that has left me unable to exercise this week.
It’s a frustrating time but my doctors have worked with me extensively and I am hoping that things will soon be on the mend.
The challenge is almost over and I look forward to returning to good exercise habits as well as maintaining the change in nutrition lifestyle in order to find even more success.