In his own words: Aaron Benson

I’m officially two-thirds the way through this six-week challenge and things are starting to change.
Workouts aren’t getting any easier and I don’t think they will but I’m starting to see a bit of light through the cracks of the armor I’ve built around myself. That armor has been built with thoughts that say, “Change is impossible, it can never happen, you can’t really do it, nothing’s actually changing”. I think the first crack appeared when I took my kids to a movie.
There I sat with my small popcorn (no butter) and a small diet drink, pondering how a month ago it would’ve been a large popcorn swimming in butter, large Coke and probably candy (to share with the 8 year old, you know). I noticed that I felt a bit more comfortable, not quite so pinched in these seats as I usually do. I missed a bit of the movie thinking about this and deciding if it was real or not?
After the show I decided it was real and I was indeed a bit more comfortable. Since then I’ve experienced the same feeling at a few restaurants when I sit in their booths. It’s a really strange feeling.
Part of the strangeness is the disconnect between my eyes and those feelings. When I look at myself, I don’t see any change and at this point, I’m not sure how much change my body will have to go through before I do admit that things are indeed changing. My eyes are my biggest critic and hardest judge. When I look at myself, I see everything I don’t like.
Everything that’s lumpy, bumpy and ugly and I’ve been looking (and loathing) that sight for so long that my eyes refuse to see any change (I think they’re scared). So I’ve started to savor the feeling that I get on occasion. To feel that change even if my eyes refuse to see it. It’s perhaps a small victory but a victory none the less and one that makes me smile, even as I write about it.
The truth, is that things are changing. I feel better (except for about the first hour after a workout). I’m motivated to move and always thinking about what the next step can be. I’m educating myself and focusing on sustainability and consistency. My wife even told me I’m going to have to get new jeans because the pairs I have are pretty baggy and saggy right now. Food isn’t as much as a struggle and I’ve discovered if it’s healthy, I can eat more of it! I even turned down pizza for my birthday and pizza is my favorite.
In short, I’m smiling more and starting to feel like this is something I can do. Even my vocabulary is trimming down as this week I’ve been able to drop two letters off “impossible” and to tentatively see a new and different physical future as “possible”!