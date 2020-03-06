In his own words: Aaron Benson

I’m officially two-thirds the way through this six-week challenge and things are starting to change.

Workouts aren’t getting any easier and I don’t think they will but I’m starting to see a bit of light through the cracks of the armor I’ve built around myself. That armor has been built with thoughts that say, “Change is impossible, it can never happen, you can’t really do it, nothing’s actually changing”. I think the first crack appeared when I took my kids to a movie.

There I sat with my small popcorn (no butter) and a small diet drink, pondering how a month ago it would’ve been a large popcorn swimming in butter, large Coke and probably candy (to share with the 8 year old, you know). I noticed that I felt a bit more comfortable, not quite so pinched in these seats as I usually do. I missed a bit of the movie thinking about this and deciding if it was real or not?

After the show I decided it was real and I was indeed a bit more comfortable. Since then I’ve experienced the same feeling at a few restaurants when I sit in their booths. It’s a really strange feeling.