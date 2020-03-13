In his words: Aaron Benson

The end is quickly approaching but I’m trying really hard not to think of it that way because I don’t want it to be the end! I want desperately for this to be the beginning of something new but more importantly, a new normal. I’ve spent a bit of time thinking about what that means, what is normal? Of course that is a broad reaching question and can be asked of just about anything in our lives but I’ll try to keep it to health and nutrition for now. I am no expert and won’t be passing out any expert advice, just insights that I’ve gained over the last several weeks.

First is the easier of the two for me. Exercise is something I haven’t really ever paid any attention to. For me, this was totally normal and what normal looked like. I would look at all the exercise and fitness freaks and wonder how they had all that spare time? I did all this usually while sitting on the couch or something like that, never stopping to admire how much time I had for that kind of stuff that I was just wasting.

People that intentionally exercised were strange or fanatical or obsessed and I saw that as almost dangerous and out of balance. That’s how it works isn’t it? We see people that have what we know we should have too and instead of doing what they do to get it, we make up our own narrative about what’s wrong or weird about them and how we’re the ones without the problem.

