In his words: Aaron Benson

The end is quickly approaching but I’m trying really hard not to think of it that way because I don’t want it to be the end! I want desperately for this to be the beginning of something new but more importantly, a new normal. I’ve spent a bit of time thinking about what that means, what is normal? Of course that is a broad reaching question and can be asked of just about anything in our lives but I’ll try to keep it to health and nutrition for now. I am no expert and won’t be passing out any expert advice, just insights that I’ve gained over the last several weeks.
First is the easier of the two for me. Exercise is something I haven’t really ever paid any attention to. For me, this was totally normal and what normal looked like. I would look at all the exercise and fitness freaks and wonder how they had all that spare time? I did all this usually while sitting on the couch or something like that, never stopping to admire how much time I had for that kind of stuff that I was just wasting.
People that intentionally exercised were strange or fanatical or obsessed and I saw that as almost dangerous and out of balance. That’s how it works isn’t it? We see people that have what we know we should have too and instead of doing what they do to get it, we make up our own narrative about what’s wrong or weird about them and how we’re the ones without the problem.
You have free articles remaining.
This keeps us in the middle and makes them outsiders.
It also makes it easier for me to make excuses. I’ve told myself for years that I just can’t do or afford or have time for exercise. I’m doing it though and I’ve been doing it for over a month. I also started to plan early on how to keep going after this introduction. Everything I’ve told myself over the years about exercise isn’t really true. I had just created a new normal which allowed me to hide from what I knew and made me comfortable with my excuses. I can do this and hope it will become a normal part of my life.
Food or nutrition is the other area and far tougher for me. Again, I was normal and all those salad eating, health conscious crazies out there were obsessed fanatics that didn’t enjoy life! I of course was wrong again. What it really takes is a bit of work, planning and intentional decisions. This is a way bigger problem in part because I’ve trained myself to not ask any questions other than do I want it and does it taste good? There was no concern about if it was good for me or even what effects it would have on me.
There were days honestly where I might consume 10,000 calories or more and tell myself it was normal because it was what I wanted.
I’ve barely consumed more than 2,000 calories a day now for over a month and I’ve paid attention to what those calories looked like. I’m still alive (if smaller) and still enjoying eating and eating a lot of what I used to. It’s never as much as I would’ve eaten and there are some things I just stay away from (like fast food and candy) and that’s how I’m going to be able to finance this into becoming a new normal for me.