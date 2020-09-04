Food pantry fundraiser planned

Join us for a Socially-Distanced Ice Cream Social! Bring a donation for the Food Pantry to Super Foods, 216 S 7th St, Wymore, NE, on September 12 from noon to 7 p.m. We will hand you an ice cream treat to go! Monetary donations welcome!
Sponsored by the Holmesville Church of the Brethren, The Church of Christ, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, State Line Lutheran Church, The United Presbyterian Church, River of Life Church, and the United Methodist Churches of Blue Springs and Wymore.
