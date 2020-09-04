Food pantry fundraiser planned

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Join us for a Socially-Distanced Ice Cream Social! Bring a donation for the Food Pantry to Super Foods, 216 S 7th St, Wymore, NE, on September 12 from noon to 7 p.m. We will hand you an ice cream treat to go! Monetary donations welcome!