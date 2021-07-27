For love of the fair

Roger Henrichs of Blue Springs has been a member of the Gage County Agriculture Society for almost 40 years. Currently serving as the president, Henrichs stated he has always loved the fair and loved being a part of it.
“I remember showing dairy cattle as a kid in 1956 at the old fair grounds," Henrichs said. "It was on Scott Street between Sherman and Bell Streets. That was the last year we were there and I remember the only building on the current site was the #1 Livestock Barn. Everything was in that building the first year.
“Later on Barb, my wife, and I were 4-H Leaders for Riverview Jr. Stockman. Our son, Todd, was a part of the club. So I always wanted to do something for the kids.”
Henrichs has seen a lot of changes over the years.
“The cost of running the fair has gone up significantly. Thirty years ago we started to offer big name entertainment and the ticket for the concert was only $8,” said Henrichs. “That was Charlie Pride.”
“We won’t be having concerts this year, but the cost of putting on three nights of entertainment has gone from $30,000 to $100,000. It’s unbelievable, but we’ve had a lot of good concerts here, too.”
Henrichs said he has a lot of memories of the fairs over the years and most of them were good.
“We’ve kind of always joked that if that old Cottonwood tree near the campers could talk, it would tell a lot of stories. It’s been a good run,” said Henrichs.
“The carnival has always been something that I have focused on. One year, I remember, we had three rides show up. That was rough. On more than one occasion I left with other fair board members the day after the fair on trips to look for the next year’s carnival. We’ve been to Texas and Colorado.”
Henrichs recalled some of the contests they have had to raise money for scholarships at the Gage County Fair.
“We’ve kissed frogs and pigs. One year I dressed up as a baby with a bonnet and diaper. One year we cut off Lisa Wiegand’s pony tail,” said Henrichs. Henrichs has also served as a board member for approximately 25 years with the Nebraska State Fair.
“When they moved to the new fairgrounds in Grand Island, I’ve been the Superintendant of the Dairy Barn and along with Don and Jane Esau, we give five milking demonstrations a day,” said Henrichs. “We narrate it and try to inform the public about the dairy industry.”
Roger and Barb Henrichs have received several awards from the dairy industry and through their work with the fair for their work.
“We’re not here the accolades, but it’s nice to be appreciated,” said Roger.
“It takes a lot of people to make the fair come together and I wouldn’t have been here all these years if it wasn’t for all the good people to work with,” said Henrichs.
Lauren Trauernicht, Don Esau, and Lisa Wiegand, current Gage County Fair Board Members, have also served for many years.
“I’d do it all over again for the kids.”