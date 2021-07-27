For love of the fair

Roger Henrichs of Blue Springs has been a member of the Gage County Agriculture Society for almost 40 years. Currently serving as the president, Henrichs stated he has always loved the fair and loved being a part of it.

“I remember showing dairy cattle as a kid in 1956 at the old fair grounds," Henrichs said. "It was on Scott Street between Sherman and Bell Streets. That was the last year we were there and I remember the only building on the current site was the #1 Livestock Barn. Everything was in that building the first year.

“Later on Barb, my wife, and I were 4-H Leaders for Riverview Jr. Stockman. Our son, Todd, was a part of the club. So I always wanted to do something for the kids.”

Henrichs has seen a lot of changes over the years.

“The cost of running the fair has gone up significantly. Thirty years ago we started to offer big name entertainment and the ticket for the concert was only $8,” said Henrichs. “That was Charlie Pride.”

“We won’t be having concerts this year, but the cost of putting on three nights of entertainment has gone from $30,000 to $100,000. It’s unbelievable, but we’ve had a lot of good concerts here, too.”