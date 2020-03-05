Former Husker lineman now dominant wrestler

“He would be really bad at the end of practice,” Sang said. "He was barely walking. It's what I call the fat boy shuffle. In football you look like you're jogging and you try to make it look like you're jogging, but you're not.

“He was cramping up because he wasn't used to practicing that hard and losing that much water. It was cool to see how he got so much better over two months. His body wasn't able to handle it, and now he's competing and is 22-0. That's pretty freaking good.”

Farmer, who has a Nebraska “N” tattoo on his left bicep, is never far removed from his past as a Cornhusker. He lives in Lincoln, a half-hour drive from the Concordia campus, and still visits the Huskers' football offices. He said coach Scott Frost, offensive line coach Greg Austin and former teammates are big fans of his wrestling endeavor.

His journey from big-time football to small-college wrestling has created a buzz in the NAIA, and he was recognized and approached by wrestlers from other teams and fans when he was at meets, especially ones in the state.

Naturally, teammates like to give him grief about receiving the star treatment, calling him “THE Tanner Farmer” or “Big Shot.”

Farmer takes the ribbing, but grudgingly.