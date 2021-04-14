Former paraeducator charged with enticement

A DeWitt woman who worked as a paraeducator for Beatrice Public Schools has been formally charged following an alleged relationship earlier this year with a 14-year-old boy.

Casey L. Schaefer, 28, is charged with enticement by electronic communication device and negligent child abuse, both felony counts. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Her arrest stemmed from a January report concerning social media messages between Schaefer and the 14-year-old male from Beatrice.

She was employed by Beatrice Public Schools at the time, and her employment was terminated following Schaefer's arrest.

According to arrest documents, police received screenshots of her phone that showed a conversation with the male that were enticing and questionable in nature.

In late January, police received information that Schaefer was at the residence of the minor, and police observed the two, in addition to a 5-year-old child, outside the residence.

All three got into a vehicle and Schaefer drove to a gas station. Police followed, and observed the 14-year-old, who does not have a license, switch seats with Schaefer and drive the vehicle on West Court Street.