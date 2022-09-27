Fortnightly Club celebrates 130th anniversary

Fifteen members of Fortnightly Club recently celebrated the 130th anniversary at a special luncheon in the home of Debbie Smith. Fortnightly Club is the oldest continuously running women’s organization in the state of Nebraska. Despite wars, scarlet fever, the Great Depression, and Covid, members continued to meet, albeit recently on Zoom or outdoors. As its name suggests, members meet every two weeks on the first and third Wednesdays from the middle of September until their final luncheon in the middle of May. Membership to the club is by invitation only and is limited to twenty members. President Bernadette Korslund gave a special champagne toast to those present and thanked the committee members Deb Blas, Brenda Davis, Glenda Boesiger, Debbie Smith, and Connie Harmon for their work in planning the celebration.

Each year a committee selects a theme with program suggestions from which members can choose to give throughout the year. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 130 Years of Past, Present, and Future.” Members will give historical information on the ten charter members as well as on other members and themselves throughout the club’s history.

As part of the celebration, Deb Blas gave a brief history of Fortnightly along with a video presentation done by Brenda Davis. Some highlights included the fact that Fortnightly Club was in charge of the Venetian Nights in 1914, and member Lynn Weaver’s mother, Ruth Bloss, was the last Venetian queen in 1927. Also, Lynn’s son, Mike Weaver, created 30 of the artistic covers for our yearbooks which were on display that day along with all of the past yearbooks.

Fortnightly has typically donated money and items to organizations such as the Beatrice Humane Society or the Beatrice Public Library. They have also bought books for the elementary schools and have a brick at the Gage County Museum. The group also adopted a war orphan from France in 1918.

The gavel used today was given by Kate Townsend on May 23, 1928, and the silver trays donated in 1946 are also still used. Fortnightly has a poem and a song about the club which were written by former members. Brenda Davis played a recording of her sister, Hannah Loos, singing the song accompanied by Brenda’s husband, Jeff Davis, on the piano. It was the first time members heard this song.