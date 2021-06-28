Four Nebraskans turning heads on national stage

The 16-team field had squads from places where basketball roots run deep under hundreds of street courts.

New York. Chicago. Los Angeles. Washington, D.C. The Bronx.

Those cities formed many of the country's top 3-on-3 basketball teams. They were big, fast, young and very skilled.

Four players from Nebraska wanted to prove they can ball, too. And when Trey Bardsley, who grew up in Beatrice, drove around a defender and swished a running right-handed floater in the final of the 3X national championship tournament, it not only clinched the players' biggest victory together, it dispensed pride.

"That was unreal," said Bardsley, who was named the tournament MVP. "That was our goal for the past year and a half roughly — we were excited for the national tournament, so finally to get that to go in and then realize that we won it, it was incredible."

Bardsley, Steffon Bradford, Klaye Rowe and Dylan Travis make up the team of 3BALL Omaha, which won the national championship on June 13 in Springfield, Massachusetts. A 21-20 victory over top-ranked Harlem in the final solidified a No. 1 national ranking for the Nebraska squad, and has it on the cusp of going on a world tour where the prize money can add up.