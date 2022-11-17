Franzen named JCH&L’s Caring Kind for 2022

Wayne has been employed by JCH&L Gardenside for 14 years, and has been in his current position for a year. He was previously a CNA. Wayne’s nominator said he is dedicated to making a positive environment for Gardenside residents. When residents must be confined to their rooms, he happily helps deliver room trays, singing songs up and down the hallways. Though he is now activities coordinator rather than working as a CNA, he continues to lend a helping hand on the floor as the need arises. He even comes in early to make sure all residents are cared for. He is the first to volunteer to take on extra tasks, such as transporting residents to appointments outside the facility. One resident really longed for a ride in his black Cadillac – so he brought it to work, got the proper permissions, and took the resident for a ride. The resident’s smile said it all. He also takes time to make sure each resident feels special – singing “You are my Sunshine” to them when he is with them. Whenever Wayne is around, giggles and smiles are sure to follow! Many residents and staff lovingly call him “Mr. Wonderful” for how amazing he is as a CNA, activities coordinator and all-around person.