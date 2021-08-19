Freeman cross country

McLaughlin said the strength of the boys team is they'll have a nice lead runner this year, but the challenge will be for the rest of the group to close the gap as the season progresses.

"Our goal, like other years, is to try to maximize the talent of the group and to give ourselves a chance to qualified as a team come districts," McLaughlin said.

The Freeman girls were derailed by injuries last year, but they return to solid runners in Talisa Buhr and Kailey Otto.

"Talisa is a natural runner and is really smooth with her stride," McLaughlin said. "Kailey had a really good last 12 months. She really developed last winter and had an outstanding track season, qualifying for state in the 400 and 800."

McLaughlin said the girls' strength will be the ability to pack run. He expects freshman Reagan Miller to be a solid addition and believes the team will be a tough team to beat.

"Our goal will be to qualify as a team and place well at state," McLaughlin said. "I think this group of girls can accomplish that if we stay healthy."

Roster

Reagan Miller

Kailey Otto

Talisa Buhr