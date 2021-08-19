Freeman cross country

Class: D
Conference: ECNC
Head coach: Jim McLaughlin
Years as head coach: Fifth
2021 schedule
09/03 @JCC Invite
09/09 @Fairbury Invite
09/13 @Yutan Invite
09/21 @Raymond Central Invite
09/27 @UNK Invite
10/05 @ECNC Invite (Malcolm)
10/07 @McCool Junction Invite
10/14 Districts
10/22 State
2021 outlook
The Freeman boys cross country team is coming off a season in which they qualified for state out of a tough district and then finished third at state in Class D.
A couple of those runners have chosen to play football this year, but they do return Wesley Havelka as their top runner as well as Eli Delhay.
"Wesley shows a lot of promise if he keeps improving," said head coach Jim McLaughlin. "Eli is the veteran of the group and does a nice job keeping the group on task."
McLaughlin said the strength of the boys team is they'll have a nice lead runner this year, but the challenge will be for the rest of the group to close the gap as the season progresses.
"Our goal, like other years, is to try to maximize the talent of the group and to give ourselves a chance to qualified as a team come districts," McLaughlin said.
The Freeman girls were derailed by injuries last year, but they return to solid runners in Talisa Buhr and Kailey Otto.
"Talisa is a natural runner and is really smooth with her stride," McLaughlin said. "Kailey had a really good last 12 months. She really developed last winter and had an outstanding track season, qualifying for state in the 400 and 800."
McLaughlin said the girls' strength will be the ability to pack run. He expects freshman Reagan Miller to be a solid addition and believes the team will be a tough team to beat.
"Our goal will be to qualify as a team and place well at state," McLaughlin said. "I think this group of girls can accomplish that if we stay healthy."
Roster
Reagan Miller
Kailey Otto
Talisa Buhr
Braedon Otto