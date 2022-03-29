Freeman hosts community meeting

The Freeman CIP Community meeting was held Monday, March 21. CIP stands for Continuous Improvement Process. This meeting included staff, administration, community members, and students. Held twice a year, the community meeting is an opportunity for everyone to be updated on what is happening at Freeman Public Schools and to take part in discussions. The meeting this year began with student representatives from elementary through high school talking to community members and staff about the activities offered at Freeman Public schools.

After a presentation by staff regarding the Freeman mission statement, district goals, and new offerings at Freeman, time was allotted for table talks. At each table was a mixture of staff, students, and community members. Open house in the fall and other items were discussed.

If you would like to be a part of this event in the future, watch your newsletter, or contact the school. This community event is held in the fall and the spring, and we welcome the input of our community members.

