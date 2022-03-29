 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Freeman hosts community meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
CIP meeting

Freeman students host a CIP meeting on Monday, March 21.

 Courtesy photo

The Freeman CIP Community meeting was held Monday, March 21. CIP stands for Continuous Improvement Process. This meeting included staff, administration, community members, and students. Held twice a year, the community meeting is an opportunity for everyone to be updated on what is happening at Freeman Public Schools and to take part in discussions. The meeting this year began with student representatives from elementary through high school talking to community members and staff about the activities offered at Freeman Public schools.

After a presentation by staff regarding the Freeman mission statement, district goals, and new offerings at Freeman, time was allotted for table talks. At each table was a mixture of staff, students, and community members. Open house in the fall and other items were discussed.

If you would like to be a part of this event in the future, watch your newsletter, or contact the school. This community event is held in the fall and the spring, and we welcome the input of our community members.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News