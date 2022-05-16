Freeman scholarship recipients

Ian Alberts
Joe and Elizabeth Barton-Dobenin Educational Scholarship Tuition and Books
Nebraska Wesleyan Black & Gold $16,000
Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit $1,000
Nebraska Wesleyan Natural & Health Science Event $1,000
Lakeview Care Center Scholarship $1,500
Nathen Archer
Lloyd Ruemelin Scholarship $500.00
NWU Nebraska Strong Scholarship $15,000
N,W.U. Legacy Scholarship $1,000
Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit $1,000
Nebraska Wesleyan Natural & Health Science Event $1,000
Nebraska Wesleyan Multi Student Scholarship $500
Talisa Buhr
People are also reading…
Adams Rescue Scholarship $500
Robert & Barbara Smidt Scholarship $500
Gabby Matthes Scholarship $1,500
Adams VFW Post 10042 Alternate
Concordia University Academic Scholarship $18,500 total of $74,000
Concordia University Promise Grant $2,000 total of $8000
Tandon Buhr
Nebraska Achievement Scholar full tuition
Ed Parde Memorial Scholarship $500
Nathan Hundley
Susan Buffet Scholarship tuition
Gold Crest Retirement Center Scholarship $500
Glenn Hestermann Scholarship $250
Wildcat Excellence Scholarship $1,000
Jenna Husband
Freeman Foundation Scholarship $500
Donald T. Waggener Memorial Scholarship $1,000
Adams Sportsman Club Alternate
UNK Loper Achievement Scholarship $2,000 total of $8,000
Noah Jurgens
Adams Sportsman Club $750
Curtis Krause
KIWANIS MUDECAS Adams VFW Post 10042 Alternate $100
F. Homer and Nora K. Fritz Scholarship $450
Husker Traditions Scholar $2,000 per year
Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar $2,000 3 years
Grace Northcott-Ketelsen
Schoneweis Scholarship $500
Betty Meints Hartwig Scholarship $550
Nebraska Opportunity Grant $3,400
University of Nebraska Omaha Grant $1,800
Haden Otto
Farmers Cooperative Scholarship $1,000
Praireland Dairy Scholarship $500
ECNC Scholarship to attend SCC $100
Southeast Nebraska Cattleman's Association Scholarship $250
Kailey Otto
Adams Legion Post #221 $500
Adams Community Foundation $500
Freeman Boosters Athletic Scholarship $500
Gold Crest Retirement Scholarship $500
Lakeview Care Center Scholarship $1,500
The Johnson County Hospital Foundation Medical Scholarship $500
University of South Dakota Coyote Commitment Scholarship $1,500
Alexander Podtburg
Frontier Cooperative $1,000
K-State Midwest Student Exchange Scholarship $11,000 total of $44,000
K-State Engineering Scholarship $3,000 total of $12,000
K-State Sunflower Award $3,000.00 total of $12,000
Zachary Robeson
Linda Mosby-Thompson Scholarship $400
Robert & Barbara Smidt Scholarship $500
Husker Power Scholarship $2,000
Meredith Ruyle
Adams Sportsman Club $750
Teammates of Freeman $500
F. Homer and Nora K. Fritz Scholarship $450
Glenn Hestermann Scholarship $250
UNO Dean's Scholarship $3,000.00 total of $12,000
Macy Schiebur
Adams VFW Post 10042 $300
Adams Sportsman Club $750
Adams State Bank $500
Teammates of Freeman $500
Freda Graham Scholarship $500
Schoneweis Scholarship $500
Jace Schroeder
Tonka/Lanes/Beatrice Optimists
Jaret Schroeder
Tonka/Lanes/Beatrice Optimists
Grace Vandergriend
Teammates of Freeman $500
Freda Graham Scholasrship $500
Adams VFW Post 10042 $300
Grace VanEngen
KIWANIS MUDECAS $100
Adams Legion Post #221 $500
Adams Community Foundation Scholarship $500
Freeman Boosters Arts Scholarship $500
Teammates of Freeman $500
Freeman Foundation Scholarship $500
Dave & Barb Crawford Scholarship $1,000
American Red Cross Scholarship $250
Nebraska State PEO Scholarship $1,500
Bertha Clark Scholarship 183.2h
Milrae/Anderson/Chapter Scholarship $2,500
Nebraska Local PEO Chapter $3,281
Donations
Cottey Academic Scholarship $14,000 total of $56,000
Cottey Alumnae Legacy Scholarship $1,500
Cottey Visit Scholarship $1,500
Cottey Fine Arts Scholarship $3,000 total of $12,000