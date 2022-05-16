 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freeman scholarship recipients

Ian Alberts

Joe and Elizabeth Barton-Dobenin Educational Scholarship Tuition and Books

Nebraska Wesleyan Black & Gold $16,000

Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit $1,000

Nebraska Wesleyan Natural & Health Science Event $1,000

Lakeview Care Center Scholarship $1,500

Nathen Archer

Lloyd Ruemelin Scholarship $500.00

NWU Nebraska Strong Scholarship $15,000

N,W.U. Legacy Scholarship $1,000

Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit $1,000

Nebraska Wesleyan Natural & Health Science Event $1,000

Nebraska Wesleyan Multi Student Scholarship $500

Talisa Buhr

Adams Rescue Scholarship $500

Robert & Barbara Smidt Scholarship $500

Gabby Matthes Scholarship $1,500

Adams VFW Post 10042 Alternate

Concordia University Academic Scholarship $18,500 total of $74,000

Concordia University Promise Grant $2,000 total of $8000

Tandon Buhr

Nebraska Achievement Scholar full tuition

Ed Parde Memorial Scholarship $500

Nathan Hundley

Susan Buffet Scholarship tuition

Gold Crest Retirement Center Scholarship $500

Glenn Hestermann Scholarship $250

Wildcat Excellence Scholarship $1,000

Jenna Husband

Freeman Foundation Scholarship $500

Donald T. Waggener Memorial Scholarship $1,000

Adams Sportsman Club Alternate

UNK Loper Achievement Scholarship $2,000 total of $8,000

Noah Jurgens

Adams Sportsman Club $750

Curtis Krause

KIWANIS MUDECAS Adams VFW Post 10042 Alternate $100

F. Homer and Nora K. Fritz Scholarship $450

Husker Traditions Scholar $2,000 per year

Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar $2,000 3 years

Grace Northcott-Ketelsen

Schoneweis Scholarship $500

Betty Meints Hartwig Scholarship $550

Nebraska Opportunity Grant $3,400

University of Nebraska Omaha Grant $1,800

Haden Otto

Farmers Cooperative Scholarship $1,000

Praireland Dairy Scholarship $500

ECNC Scholarship to attend SCC $100

Southeast Nebraska Cattleman's Association Scholarship $250

Kailey Otto

Adams Legion Post #221 $500

Adams Community Foundation $500

Freeman Boosters Athletic Scholarship $500

Gold Crest Retirement Scholarship $500

Lakeview Care Center Scholarship $1,500

The Johnson County Hospital Foundation Medical Scholarship $500

University of South Dakota Coyote Commitment Scholarship $1,500

Alexander Podtburg

Frontier Cooperative $1,000

K-State Midwest Student Exchange Scholarship $11,000 total of $44,000

K-State Engineering Scholarship $3,000 total of $12,000

K-State Sunflower Award $3,000.00 total of $12,000

Zachary Robeson

Linda Mosby-Thompson Scholarship $400

Robert & Barbara Smidt Scholarship $500

Husker Power Scholarship $2,000

Meredith Ruyle

Adams Sportsman Club $750

Teammates of Freeman $500

F. Homer and Nora K. Fritz Scholarship $450

Glenn Hestermann Scholarship $250

UNO Dean's Scholarship $3,000.00 total of $12,000

Macy Schiebur

Adams VFW Post 10042 $300

Adams Sportsman Club $750

Adams State Bank $500

Teammates of Freeman $500

Freda Graham Scholarship $500

Schoneweis Scholarship $500

Jace Schroeder

Tonka/Lanes/Beatrice Optimists

Jaret Schroeder

Tonka/Lanes/Beatrice Optimists

Grace Vandergriend

Teammates of Freeman $500

Freda Graham Scholasrship $500

Adams VFW Post 10042 $300

Grace VanEngen

KIWANIS MUDECAS $100

Adams Legion Post #221 $500

Adams Community Foundation Scholarship $500

Freeman Boosters Arts Scholarship $500

Teammates of Freeman $500

Freeman Foundation Scholarship $500

Dave & Barb Crawford Scholarship $1,000

American Red Cross Scholarship $250

Nebraska State PEO Scholarship $1,500

Bertha Clark Scholarship 183.2h

Milrae/Anderson/Chapter Scholarship $2,500

Nebraska Local PEO Chapter $3,281

Donations

Cottey Academic Scholarship $14,000 total of $56,000

Cottey Alumnae Legacy Scholarship $1,500

Cottey Visit Scholarship $1,500

Cottey Fine Arts Scholarship $3,000 total of $12,000

