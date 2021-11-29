 Skip to main content
Freeman Strengths ambassadors attend workshop

Audrey Erker of Nelnet poses with the Freeman Strengths Ambassadors after leading the strengths workshop.

The Freeman Strengths Ambassadors had the unique opportunity to work with Audrey Erker of Nelnet. Erker is a CliftonStrengths coach and a graduate of UNL’s Clifton Strengths Institute. Audrey and several other strengths coaches lined up individual coaching sessions with the ambassadors over Zoom. On Monday, November 15, Audrey came to Adams and led the ambassadors through a two-and-a-half hour strengths workshop.

The ambassadors learned more about how their strengths are unique to them and about those strengths not in their top five. This was an excellent learning opportunity and we are thankful for Audrey and her willingness to partner with our Freeman Strengths Ambassadors. We are also grateful to Nelnet for allowing Audrey the opportunity to work with Freeman students.

Freeman students must apply to be an ambassador. They must be in high school and they help with various strengths activities. Freeman Strengths ambassadors are: Kellen Anderson, Taylor Carnell, Ian Alberts, Talisa Buhr, Kailey Otto, Grace VanEngen, Alex Podtburg, Summer Buss, Grace Vandergriend, Autumn Schoen, Megan Nelson, Meredith Ruyle, Jenna Anderson, Faith Holland, Grace Ketelsen, and Catie Reed.

