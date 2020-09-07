 Skip to main content
Friday night football summaries
Friday night football summaries

  • Updated

NORRIS 35, ELKHORN NORTH 6

Elkhorn North 0 0 0 6 -- 6

Norris 28 0 7 0 -- 35

NOR--Carnie 70 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Medill 18 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 33 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 5 run (Reeves kick)

NOR--Landgren 3 run (Reeves kick)

EN--3 run (conversion failed)

SUPERIOR 20, FAIRBURY 0

SUPERIOR--Dane Miller went 3 of 8 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Fairbury 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Superior 6 0 0 14 -- 20

S--Meyer 29 pass from Miller (Conversion failed)

S--Miller 11 run (Conversion failed)

S--Meyer 39 run (Miller run)

WILBER-CLATONIA 13, SUTTON 12

Wilber-Clatonia 0 7 0 6 -- 13

Sutton 6 6 0 0 -- 12

SUT--Jones 22 pass from Wiseman (Conversion failed)

SUT--Wiseman 25 run (Conversion failed)

WC--Rosentreader 18 run (Oritz kick)

WC--Homolka 4 run (Conversion failed)

FREEMAN 52, CONESTOGA 14

ADAMS--Holden Ruse had touchdown runs of 4, 17 and 10 yards for Freeman, which built a big lead early and coasted.

Conestoga 6 0 0 8 -- 14

Freeman 34 12 0 6 -- 52

F--H. Ruse 4 run (H. Ruse run)

C--Svanda 68 kickoff return (PAT failed)

F--Archer 46 run (PAT failed)

F--H. Ruse 17 run (PAT failed)

F--H. Ruse 10 run (C. Ruse run)

F--Wallman pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)

F--Vetrovsky 31 pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)

F--C. Ruse 9 run (PAT failed)

F--Goes 1 run (PAT failed)

C--Nolting 11 run (Nolting run)

TRI COUNTY 52, WEEPING WATER 20

WEEPING WATER--Jack Holsing ran 15 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tri County.

Tri County 20 18 8 6 -- 52

Weeping Water 0 6 0 14 -- 20

TC--Holsing 60 run (conversion failed)

TC--Holsing 13 run (Garrison run)

TC--Holsing 29 run (conversion failed)

WW--Smith 12 pass from Mortimer (conversion failed)

TC--Holsing 1 run (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 46 pass from Siems (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 41 pass from Siems (conversion failed)

TC--Lewandowski 5 pass from Siems (Weichel run)

WW--Blevins 29 run (Mortimer run)

WW--Rhodes 13 pass from Neumeister (conversion failed)

TC--Siems 6 run (conversion failed)

RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 0

Red Cloud 21 21 6 8 -- 56

Lewiston 0 0 0 0 -- 0

STERLING 54, ELBA 12

Elba 0 6 0 6 -- 12

Sterling 30 16 8 0 -- 54

S--Boldt 45 run (McAuliffe kick)

S--Gorecke 31 run (McAuliffe kick)

S--Boldt 43 run (kick failed)

S--Hier 10 pass from McDonald (McAuliffe kick)

S--Peery 42 punt return (McAuliffe kick)

S--Peery 17 interception return (McAuliffe kick)

E--Coplen 6 pass from Keeme (conversion failed)

S--McAuliffe 70 pass from Richardson (McAuliffe kick)

E--Keeme 42 run (conversion failed)

