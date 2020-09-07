Friday night football summaries

NORRIS 35, ELKHORN NORTH 6
Elkhorn North 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Norris 28 0 7 0 -- 35
NOR--Carnie 70 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Medill 18 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 33 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 5 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Landgren 3 run (Reeves kick)
EN--3 run (conversion failed)
SUPERIOR 20, FAIRBURY 0
SUPERIOR--Dane Miller went 3 of 8 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Fairbury 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Superior 6 0 0 14 -- 20
S--Meyer 29 pass from Miller (Conversion failed)
S--Miller 11 run (Conversion failed)
S--Meyer 39 run (Miller run)
WILBER-CLATONIA 13, SUTTON 12
Wilber-Clatonia 0 7 0 6 -- 13
Sutton 6 6 0 0 -- 12
SUT--Jones 22 pass from Wiseman (Conversion failed)
SUT--Wiseman 25 run (Conversion failed)
WC--Rosentreader 18 run (Oritz kick)
WC--Homolka 4 run (Conversion failed)
FREEMAN 52, CONESTOGA 14
ADAMS--Holden Ruse had touchdown runs of 4, 17 and 10 yards for Freeman, which built a big lead early and coasted.
Conestoga 6 0 0 8 -- 14
Freeman 34 12 0 6 -- 52
F--H. Ruse 4 run (H. Ruse run)
C--Svanda 68 kickoff return (PAT failed)
F--Archer 46 run (PAT failed)
F--H. Ruse 17 run (PAT failed)
F--H. Ruse 10 run (C. Ruse run)
F--Wallman pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)
F--Vetrovsky 31 pass from C. Ruse (PAT failed)
F--C. Ruse 9 run (PAT failed)
F--Goes 1 run (PAT failed)
C--Nolting 11 run (Nolting run)
TRI COUNTY 52, WEEPING WATER 20
WEEPING WATER--Jack Holsing ran 15 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tri County.
Tri County 20 18 8 6 -- 52
Weeping Water 0 6 0 14 -- 20
TC--Holsing 60 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 13 run (Garrison run)
TC--Holsing 29 run (conversion failed)
WW--Smith 12 pass from Mortimer (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 1 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 46 pass from Siems (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 41 pass from Siems (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 5 pass from Siems (Weichel run)
WW--Blevins 29 run (Mortimer run)
WW--Rhodes 13 pass from Neumeister (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 6 run (conversion failed)
RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 0
Red Cloud 21 21 6 8 -- 56
Lewiston 0 0 0 0 -- 0
STERLING 54, ELBA 12
Elba 0 6 0 6 -- 12
Sterling 30 16 8 0 -- 54
S--Boldt 45 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Gorecke 31 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Boldt 43 run (kick failed)
S--Hier 10 pass from McDonald (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 42 punt return (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 17 interception return (McAuliffe kick)
E--Coplen 6 pass from Keeme (conversion failed)
S--McAuliffe 70 pass from Richardson (McAuliffe kick)
E--Keeme 42 run (conversion failed)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!