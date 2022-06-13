Fun in the sun

A child slides down a water slide at Wymore Days. Wymore Days lasted from Friday until it was cut short due to a storm on Saturday afternoon. The weekend featured magic shows, tractor pulls and a pancake feed.
John Grinvalds
Daily Sun Staff
The magician Poppin' Penelope entertains guests at Friday's Wymore Days celebrations. The weekend, town-wide festival ended abruptly due to severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.
John Grinvalds
Daily Sun Staff
Children skid down an inflatable slide at Wymore days on Friday. The Friday evening block party took up the main streets of Wymore and brought out hundreds of attendees.
After a powerful storm ripped through the area, Gage County residents spent Sunday cleaning up debris and waiting for electricity to return. Some have temporarily evacuated their homes.
