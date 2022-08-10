Funeral director receives certification

Arvid Wiest, Funeral Director for Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Beatrice, recently attended a three-day workshop to become a Certified Funeral Celebrant. The training was held at Ohio Funeral Directors Association in Columbus, Ohio.

The Funeral Celebrants Training is a new approach to personalized funerals presented by Doug Manning and Glenda Stansbury of the InSight Institute. At the end of 2021, they had trained over 4600 Funeral Celebrants throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

A Funeral Celebrant is a lay-person, clergy person, or funeral director who has been trained in the specific area of conducting funerals for families who wish to have personalized and individualized funeral service experience.

Our society has become much more mobile and much less tied to a church. Many people are not affiliated with a religion or theology and do not have a clergy person on whom to call in times of death. Also, many people are not comfortable with a traditional religious funeral ceremony. Therefore, the need for Funeral Celebrants has become more apparent.

This practice is widely used in New Zealand and Australia. In some cases, Civil Celebrants, who are licensed by the government in those countries, preform over 50% of funerals and weddings. Doug Manning, one of the leading speakers and authors in the area of bereavement, toured those countries several years ago and brought back the idea that people in the United States and Canada needed this option.

The three-day training included people from all over the country. Celebrants offer personalized funeral services, tributes, memorial services, grave side memorials. They meet with the family to help them design a service that reflects the life and attributes of their loved one.