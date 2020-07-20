Gage County Fair starts this week, with COVID changes

When the Gage County Fair officials chose the theme “Nebraska Strong” last fall, they had no idea how appropriate that would become.
COVID-19 has brought about many challenges in preparation for the 2020 Gage County Fair.
In early June the Gage County Ag Society announced, “after months of deliberation, that the 2020 fair will be a 4-H and FFA exhibition fair only. Due to the state and local health and safety restrictions of COVID-19, we are unable to host entertainment (including Eve of Destruction), grounds acts, carnival, open class, car show, or vendors. It is with heavy hearts that we announce this. We love our fair and cannot wait to come back even stronger in 2021.”
Static exhibits will be entered on a schedule according to the youth’s last name on Tuesday afternoon. Judging of some exhibits, such as foods, will be done differently this year and few items will be displayed.
“It is the priority of the Gage County Ag Society and Gage County Extension Staff to provide learning opportunities for youth in a safe environment,” according to the Gage County Fair Book.
The 4-H Inc. building will display foods, horticulture, and engineering. Ag Hall will host sewing, home environment, photography and genealogy. Buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Limited displays will be created and the public is invited to view, however, please consider the COVID-19 guidelines,” said Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant.
The 4-H Inc. Building will host a food stand, however, there will not be any other food vendors available at the Gage County Fair.
There will be no overnight camping and exhibitors will bring their animals the day of the show and take them home that same day.
Wednesday – Dairy, Dairy Goat and Companion Animals
Thursday – Horse, Beef and Stocker Feeders
Friday – Horse, Sheep, Meat Goats, Llama and Alpacas
Saturday – Horse and Hogs
Sunday – Poultry and Rabbit
There will be no paper show programs printed. Bleachers will not be provided. Spectators are asked to bring a lawn chair to sit on within a designated area around the show arena. All shows will take place in the Main Livestock Barn.
“We remind everyone that wearing a face mask when you cannot practice a six foot social distance and vigilant hand hygiene is our best defense in slowing the spread of COVID,” said Lisa Wiegand, Ag Society Treasurer and Gage County Emergency Manager.
Any person showing signs of illness should stay home. Children who are not competing are encouraged to stay home.
Visitors are also reminded to look for entry and exit signs on the buildings and follow the traffic flow.
A Grand Finale event, to include the Premium Auction, will take place in the Grandstand at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
