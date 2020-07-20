Gage County Fair starts this week, with COVID changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the Gage County Fair officials chose the theme “Nebraska Strong” last fall, they had no idea how appropriate that would become.

COVID-19 has brought about many challenges in preparation for the 2020 Gage County Fair.

In early June the Gage County Ag Society announced, “after months of deliberation, that the 2020 fair will be a 4-H and FFA exhibition fair only. Due to the state and local health and safety restrictions of COVID-19, we are unable to host entertainment (including Eve of Destruction), grounds acts, carnival, open class, car show, or vendors. It is with heavy hearts that we announce this. We love our fair and cannot wait to come back even stronger in 2021.”

Static exhibits will be entered on a schedule according to the youth’s last name on Tuesday afternoon. Judging of some exhibits, such as foods, will be done differently this year and few items will be displayed.

“It is the priority of the Gage County Ag Society and Gage County Extension Staff to provide learning opportunities for youth in a safe environment,” according to the Gage County Fair Book.

The 4-H Inc. building will display foods, horticulture, and engineering. Ag Hall will host sewing, home environment, photography and genealogy. Buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.