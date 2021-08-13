 Skip to main content
Gage County Fair static exhibit results part 2
Embellished Garment

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue

 Embellished Garment with Original Design

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Ethnic Food Exhibit

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple

Exhibit of Choice

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Green

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Carter Siems, DeWitt, Green

Colton Bales, DeWitt, Green

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red

Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Blue

Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

Josie Daughtery, Beatrice, Green

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Karli Scherling, DeWitt, Green

Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Taryn VanEperen, Beatrice, Green

Taylor Koch, Plymouth, Green

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

 Expression Through Color Display or Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple

Fabric Accessory - x: pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, etc.

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Fairy or Miniature Garden

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Red

Easton Thomsen, Odell, Red

Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue

 Family Traditions Exhibit - Beginner

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

 Feeders/Waters - Make a bird bath or feeder

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

 First Aid Kit

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

 Floor Covering

Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

 Floral Arrangement

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

 Flower Press made by 4-H member

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 Foam Cake

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red

 Foliage Potted Houseplant/s of all the same variety

Easton Thomsen, Odell, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Red

Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Blue

Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue

 Food Gift - Candy Bouquet Jr. Div

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

 Food Gift - Candy Bouquet Sr. Div

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

 Food Gift - Glass/Plastic Container Jr. Div

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Food Gift - Metal Container Jr. Div

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Madison Hulse, Hickman, Purple

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple

 Food Gift - Metal Container Sr. Div

Ashton Young, Cortland, Purple

 Food Gift - Paper Container Sr. Div

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

 Framed Family (or Individuals) Grouping - Beginner

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

 Freeze/Blur the Moment Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 

 Fruit Leather

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Fun with Shadows Display or Print

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Red

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

 Furniture - Outdoor Living

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

 Gaillardia

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

 Garden Promotion Poster

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

 Get in Close Display or Print

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Red

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Red

Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue

Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Blue

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Giant Lego Kit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Rainbow

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Rainbow

Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Rainbow

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Rainbow

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Rainbow

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Rainbow

 Go Big Red Planter

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

 Granola Bar

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

 Green Summer Squash, 2

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue

Garrett Hier, Cortland, Blue

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red

Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

 Hakurei Turnip (5 on a plate)

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Austin March, Wymore, Red

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Handmade Bath Salts, Lotion, Scrub, Soap, Linen Spray, etc.

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

 Hanging Basket or Planter/Pot of Outdoor Plant/s

Austin March, Wymore, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Healthy Baked Product

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Blue

Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Red

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

 Holiday Accessory - Theme Exhibit

Cole Young, Cortland, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Green

 Home Accessory made by weaving

Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue

Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

 Honey Product Made by 4-H Member

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Hot (Non-Jalapeno) Peppers, 5

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

 Houses - Make a house for wildlife

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Husker Power Theme Exhibit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 Huskers Pillow - Theme Exhibit

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green

 Huskers Print Accessory or Garment

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green

 Huskers Room Accessory - Theme Exhibit

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 Intergenerational Quilt

Ashley Sasse, Plymouth, Purple

 Item Made with Lego

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

 Jalapeno Peppers, 5

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Red

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple

Ashton Young, Cortland, Red

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Carsen Goes, Wymore, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Garrett Hier, Cortland, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue

 King Arthur - Cake, Sponge Cake, Angel Food Cake

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, White

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 King Arthur - Cookies, Bars or Brownies - 4 on a plate

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple

 King Arthur - Dinner Rolls - 4 on a plate

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 King Arthur - Exhibit of Choice

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 King Arthur - French Bread - 3/4 of a loaf

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

 King Arthur - Sweet Rolls or Specialty Yeast Bread - 4 on a plate or 3/4 a loaf or ring

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Red

 King Arthur - Wheat or Mixed Grain Yeast Bread - 3/4 of a loaf

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

 King Arthur - White Yeast Bread - 3/4 of a loaf

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 Kit Labeled Robot (cannot be programmed)

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Kohlrabi, 5

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

 Large Lego or K'Nex Display/Exhibit

Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Purple

 Leather Carving Beginner

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

 Leather Carving Intermediate

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple

 Leather Stamping Beginner

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Blue

 Lego/K'Nex Theme Exhibt

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

 Level 1 Crochet Dish Cloth/Towel

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue

 Level 1 Crochet Head Coverings

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

 Level 1 Quilted Exhibit - Medium

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

 Level 1 Quilted Exhibit - Small

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue

Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Purple

Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Isabel Ponce, Wymore, Blue

 Level 2 Arm or Finger Knitted Item

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Level 2 Portfolio

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

 Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Large

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

 Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Medium

Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple

 Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Small

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue

 Level 3 Knitted Home Environment Item

Charlotte Schuerman, Martell, Blue

 Level 3 Portfolio

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Life Cycle Exhibit of Choice

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Red

 Lilies (3 stems) (Not daylilies)

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

 Lined or Unlined Jacket or Vest (non-tailored)

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Loaf Quick Bread

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Loom Knitted Fashion Accessory

Shelby March, Wymore, Purple

 Loom Knitted Home Accessory

Shelby March, Wymore, Purple

 Marigold

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

Ashton Young, Cortland, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

 Marketing Package

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

 Math

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Mint, 5

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Kate Kostal, Odell, Red

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Model From Kit - Exhibitor Painted

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple

 Model From Kit - Pre-Painted

Devin Andersen, Odell, Purple

 Muffins

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Red

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Red

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple

Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Red

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Purple

Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Muskmelon/Cantaloupe, 2

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

 My Favorite Photo

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Dallas Donovan, Lincoln, Blue

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Purple

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Blue

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Red

Madison Hulse, Hickman, Purple

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Red

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Red

 My Home or Family Theme Exhibit

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Green

 Nebraska Accessory - Theme Exhibit

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Green

Austin Kostal, Odell, Green

Austin March, Wymore, Green

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Green

Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Green

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Green

Devin Andersen, Odell, Green

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Green

Preston Kostal, Odell, Green

Shelby March, Wymore, Green

Sydney Brauer, Beatrice, Green

 Nebraska Agriculture Theme Exhibit

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Green

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Green

 Nebraska Historic Buildings/Landmarks Theme Exhibit

Austin Kostal, Odell, Green

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

Maggie White, DeWitt, Green

Preston Kostal, Odell, Green

 Nebraska in Black/White

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Green

 Nebraska Shape Theme Exhibit

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Green

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green

 Nebraska Strong Theme Exhibit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 Needlework Item

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

 No Bake Cookie

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple

 Non-Traditional Baked Product

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Rainbow

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Rainbow

 O/A Fusion, Brazing

Grant Lewandowski, DeWitt, Purple

Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

 One - layer cake decorated with edible items - Beginning Level 

Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Purple

 One - layer decorated using 2 or more decorating tips - Intermediate Level

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 One or two layer decorated with edible items - Beginning Level 

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Red

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red

 One or two layer decorated with non-edible items - Beginning Level

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red

 Oregano, 5

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Original Acrylic Painting

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Purple

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Original Design

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue

Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue

Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

Sutton Morris, Barneston, Purple

 Original Ink Drawing

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

 Original Mixed Media

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Original Oil Painting

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

 Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing

Ashton Hovendick, Beatrice, Purple

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 Original Sculpted or Thrown Home Accessory made with clay (no purchased items)

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

 Original Watercolor

Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Red

 Other Camp Project

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue

 Other fruits or nuts, 5

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple

 Other Home Accessory

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple

 Other Model (Includes plan or description)

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue

Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Purple

 Other Potatoes, 5

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

 Other Simple Pattern

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue

Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Red

Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red

Madison Hulse, Hickman, Blue

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Other small fruit or berries, 1 pint

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

 Outdoor Item Theme Exhibit

Austin Kostal, Odell, Green

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Green

Preston Kostal, Odell, Green

 Pants or Shorts Combo

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Parsley, 5

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Pears, 5

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

 People of Nebraska Theme Exhibit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 People, Places or Pets with Personality Display or Print

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue

Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Blue

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Petunia

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Austin March, Wymore, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Pickling Cucumbers, 5

Austin March, Wymore, Purple

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Shelby March, Wymore, Purple

 Pillow (patchwork, stripe, solid)

Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue

 Pillow Case (1 or 2)

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue

 

