Gage County Fair static exhibit results part 2

Embellished Garment
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Embellished Garment with Original Design
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Ethnic Food Exhibit
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Exhibit of Choice
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Green
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Carter Siems, DeWitt, Green
Colton Bales, DeWitt, Green
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Blue
Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Josie Daughtery, Beatrice, Green
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Karli Scherling, DeWitt, Green
Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Taryn VanEperen, Beatrice, Green
Taylor Koch, Plymouth, Green
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Expression Through Color Display or Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Fabric Accessory - x: pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, etc.
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Fairy or Miniature Garden
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Red
Easton Thomsen, Odell, Red
Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue
Family Traditions Exhibit - Beginner
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Feeders/Waters - Make a bird bath or feeder
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
First Aid Kit
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Floor Covering
Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Floral Arrangement
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Flower Press made by 4-H member
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Foam Cake
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red
Foliage Potted Houseplant/s of all the same variety
Easton Thomsen, Odell, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Red
Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Blue
Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue
Food Gift - Candy Bouquet Jr. Div
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Food Gift - Candy Bouquet Sr. Div
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Food Gift - Glass/Plastic Container Jr. Div
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Food Gift - Metal Container Jr. Div
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Madison Hulse, Hickman, Purple
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple
Food Gift - Metal Container Sr. Div
Ashton Young, Cortland, Purple
Food Gift - Paper Container Sr. Div
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Framed Family (or Individuals) Grouping - Beginner
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Freeze/Blur the Moment Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Fruit Leather
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Fun with Shadows Display or Print
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Red
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Furniture - Outdoor Living
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Gaillardia
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Garden Promotion Poster
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Get in Close Display or Print
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Red
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Red
Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue
Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Blue
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Giant Lego Kit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Rainbow
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Rainbow
Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Rainbow
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Rainbow
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Rainbow
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Rainbow
Go Big Red Planter
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Granola Bar
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Green Summer Squash, 2
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue
Garrett Hier, Cortland, Blue
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red
Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Hakurei Turnip (5 on a plate)
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Austin March, Wymore, Red
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Handmade Bath Salts, Lotion, Scrub, Soap, Linen Spray, etc.
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Hanging Basket or Planter/Pot of Outdoor Plant/s
Austin March, Wymore, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Healthy Baked Product
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Blue
Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Red
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Holiday Accessory - Theme Exhibit
Cole Young, Cortland, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Green
Home Accessory made by weaving
Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue
Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Honey Product Made by 4-H Member
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Hot (Non-Jalapeno) Peppers, 5
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Houses - Make a house for wildlife
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Husker Power Theme Exhibit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Huskers Pillow - Theme Exhibit
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green
Huskers Print Accessory or Garment
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green
Huskers Room Accessory - Theme Exhibit
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Intergenerational Quilt
Ashley Sasse, Plymouth, Purple
Item Made with Lego
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Jalapeno Peppers, 5
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Red
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple
Ashton Young, Cortland, Red
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Carsen Goes, Wymore, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Garrett Hier, Cortland, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue
King Arthur - Cake, Sponge Cake, Angel Food Cake
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, White
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
King Arthur - Cookies, Bars or Brownies - 4 on a plate
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple
King Arthur - Dinner Rolls - 4 on a plate
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
King Arthur - Exhibit of Choice
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
King Arthur - French Bread - 3/4 of a loaf
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
King Arthur - Sweet Rolls or Specialty Yeast Bread - 4 on a plate or 3/4 a loaf or ring
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Red
King Arthur - Wheat or Mixed Grain Yeast Bread - 3/4 of a loaf
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
King Arthur - White Yeast Bread - 3/4 of a loaf
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Kit Labeled Robot (cannot be programmed)
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Kohlrabi, 5
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Large Lego or K'Nex Display/Exhibit
Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Purple
Leather Carving Beginner
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Leather Carving Intermediate
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Leather Stamping Beginner
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Blue
Lego/K'Nex Theme Exhibt
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Level 1 Crochet Dish Cloth/Towel
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue
Level 1 Crochet Head Coverings
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Level 1 Quilted Exhibit - Medium
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Level 1 Quilted Exhibit - Small
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue
Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Purple
Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Isabel Ponce, Wymore, Blue
Level 2 Arm or Finger Knitted Item
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Level 2 Portfolio
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Large
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Medium
Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple
Level 2 Quilted Exhibit - Small
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue
Level 3 Knitted Home Environment Item
Charlotte Schuerman, Martell, Blue
Level 3 Portfolio
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Life Cycle Exhibit of Choice
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Red
Lilies (3 stems) (Not daylilies)
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Lined or Unlined Jacket or Vest (non-tailored)
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Loaf Quick Bread
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Loom Knitted Fashion Accessory
Shelby March, Wymore, Purple
Loom Knitted Home Accessory
Shelby March, Wymore, Purple
Marigold
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Ashton Young, Cortland, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Marketing Package
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Math
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Mint, 5
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Kate Kostal, Odell, Red
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Model From Kit - Exhibitor Painted
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple
Model From Kit - Pre-Painted
Devin Andersen, Odell, Purple
Muffins
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Red
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Red
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple
Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Red
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Purple
Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Muskmelon/Cantaloupe, 2
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
My Favorite Photo
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Dallas Donovan, Lincoln, Blue
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Purple
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Blue
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Red
Madison Hulse, Hickman, Purple
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Red
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Red
My Home or Family Theme Exhibit
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Green
Nebraska Accessory - Theme Exhibit
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Green
Austin Kostal, Odell, Green
Austin March, Wymore, Green
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Green
Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Green
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Green
Devin Andersen, Odell, Green
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Green
Preston Kostal, Odell, Green
Shelby March, Wymore, Green
Sydney Brauer, Beatrice, Green
Nebraska Agriculture Theme Exhibit
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Green
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Green
Nebraska Historic Buildings/Landmarks Theme Exhibit
Austin Kostal, Odell, Green
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Maggie White, DeWitt, Green
Preston Kostal, Odell, Green
Nebraska in Black/White
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Green
Nebraska Shape Theme Exhibit
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Green
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green
Nebraska Strong Theme Exhibit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Needlework Item
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
No Bake Cookie
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple
Non-Traditional Baked Product
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Rainbow
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Rainbow
O/A Fusion, Brazing
Grant Lewandowski, DeWitt, Purple
Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
One - layer cake decorated with edible items - Beginning Level
Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Purple
One - layer decorated using 2 or more decorating tips - Intermediate Level
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
One or two layer decorated with edible items - Beginning Level
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Faith Bigley, Beatrice, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Red
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red
One or two layer decorated with non-edible items - Beginning Level
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red
Oregano, 5
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Original Acrylic Painting
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Purple
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Original Design
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue
Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue
Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Sutton Morris, Barneston, Purple
Original Ink Drawing
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Original Mixed Media
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Original Oil Painting
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing
Ashton Hovendick, Beatrice, Purple
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Original Sculpted or Thrown Home Accessory made with clay (no purchased items)
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Original Watercolor
Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Red
Other Camp Project
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue
Other fruits or nuts, 5
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple
Other Home Accessory
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple
Other Model (Includes plan or description)
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue
Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Purple
Other Potatoes, 5
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Blue
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Other Simple Pattern
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue
Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Red
Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red
Madison Hulse, Hickman, Blue
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Other small fruit or berries, 1 pint
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Outdoor Item Theme Exhibit
Austin Kostal, Odell, Green
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Green
Preston Kostal, Odell, Green
Pants or Shorts Combo
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Parsley, 5
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Pears, 5
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
People of Nebraska Theme Exhibit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
People, Places or Pets with Personality Display or Print
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue
Lily Wiese, PIckrell, Blue
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Mason Sedlacek, Blue Springs, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Petunia
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Austin March, Wymore, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Pickling Cucumbers, 5
Austin March, Wymore, Purple
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Shelby March, Wymore, Purple
Pillow (patchwork, stripe, solid)
Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue
Pillow Case (1 or 2)
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple