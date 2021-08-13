 Skip to main content
Gage County Fair static exhibit results part 3
Portrait Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple

 Poster 

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red

 Pressed Flower Art

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Purple

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

 Public Adventure Scrapbook

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Purchased Kit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Rainbow

Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Rainbow

Devin Andersen, Odell, Rainbow

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Rainbow

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Rainbow

Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Rainbow

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Rainbow

 Red Onions, 5

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

 Red Potatoes, 5

David McCown, Odell, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Easton Thomsen, Odell, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

 Red Tomatoes (2'' or more in diameter), 5

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

 Red/White Accessory or Garment

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green

 Red/White Food Item - Theme Exhibit

Ashton Young, Cortland, Green

Austin Kostal, Odell, Green

Cole Young, Cortland, Green

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green

Preston Kostal, Odell, Green

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Green

 Rhubarb, 5

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Purple

 Roma or Sauce type Tomatoes, 5

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 Romper or Jumpsuit

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Rose (3 stems)

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

 Rudbeckia/Black-eyed Susan

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

 Russet Potatoes, 5

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple

 Sage, 5

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Red

 Salad Tomatoes (under 2'' diameter), 12

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple

Ashton Young, Cortland, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Blue

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Garrett Hier, Cortland, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Purple

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue

 Salvia

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

 Science, Engineering, Technology Advancements of Shooting Sports Essay or Display

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

 Sedum

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

 Self-Determined Educational Exhibit -Jr Division (8-11)

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

 Selfie

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Red

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Selfie Theme Exhibit

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 Service Project Quilt

Norris Neighbors 4-H Club, Firth, Purple

 Sewing Kit

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple

 Shape Cake or Cut-Out Shape Cake - Beginning Level 

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

 Shape Cake or Cut-Out Shape Cake - Intermediate Level

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Shortened Cake (not from a cake mix)

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Purple

Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

 Show Me Your Colors

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Blue

 Simple Baked Item - Theme Exhibit

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green

 Simple Pants or Shorts

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Simple Skirt

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

 Simple Top

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Skirt

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Skirted Combo

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

 Slicing Cucumbers, 2

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Carsen Goes, Wymore, Red

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue

Garrett Hier, Cortland, Red

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

 Snack Mix

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Blue

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Snap Beans, 12

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

David McCown, Odell, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue

 Snapdragon

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

 Social Emotional Development

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Soybeans - 6 stalks

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Red

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple

 Special Agronomy Project - Freshley Harvested Crop

Austin Kostal, Odell, Red

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

 Specialty Bread

Easton Thomsen, Odell, White

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, White

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Specialty Pastry

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, White

Eli Schuerman, Martell, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Specialty Rolls

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Red

 Still Life Print

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 Storage Item Made or Recycled

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red

 Sunflower (under 3'' diameter-5 stems, 3'' or more in diameter-3 stems)

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Purple

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Blue

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Elijah Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, 5

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue

Austin Kostal, Odell, Red

Austin March, Wymore, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

Shelby March, Wymore, Purple

 Sweet Corn (in husks), 5

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

 Terrarium

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

 Textile Clothing Accessory

Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

 Theme Exhibit of Choice

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green

Chloe Brauer, Beatrice, Green

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Green

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Green

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green

 This is Who I Am poem

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

 Three - tiered cake - Advanced Level

Ashton Hovendick, Beatrice, Purple

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Maddy Yocum, Wymore, Purple

 Thyme, 5

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple

 Top (vest acceptable)

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

 Tote Bag

Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red

 Tricks & Magic Display

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue

 T-Shirt - Decorated

Austin March, Wymore, Blue

Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple

Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

Grace Lovell, Adams, Red

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Purple

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Blue

 Turnips, 5

David McCown, Odell, Blue

 Two - layer decorated using 2 or more decorating tips - Intermediate Level

Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

 Unit 1 - 4-H Promotional Flyer

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

 Unit 1 - Creative Computer Design

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple

 Unit 1 - Exhibit of Choice

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

 Unit 3 - 3D Printing Unique Items

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue

 Unit 3 - Create a Web Site/Blog or App

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Unit 3 - Exhibit of Choice

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

 Unit 3 - How to STEM Presentation

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

 Unit 3 - Laser Cutter Design Exhibit

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Purple

 Unit 3 - Makerspace/Digital Fabrication

Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Upcycled Clothing Accessory

Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Blue

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Upcycled Garment

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

 Vegetable, Fruit and/or Flower Art

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

 Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display

Emerson Schultis, Plymouth, Purple

Mya Maxwell, Plymouth, Purple

 Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster or Display

Chaeli Taylor, Plymouth, Purple

Emily Thavenet, Beatrice, Purple

 Vinca

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

 Wall Hanging for Living/Dining Room

Austin March, Wymore, Purple

Shelby March, Wymore, Purple

 Wall Hanging for Your Bedroom

Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue

Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue

Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Blue

Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 Watermelon, 2

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

 Wax Beans, 12

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

 Wax Product Made by 4-H Member

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Wearable Technology Accessory

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

 Welding Article

Grant Lewandowski, DeWitt, Blue

 Welding Joints

Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Blue

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 White Bread

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 White Onions, 5

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

 White Potatoes, 5

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

 Whole Wheat or Mixed Grain Bread

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Wild Plums, 1 pint

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

 Wildlife Diorama

Aubrey Siems, Beatrice, Purple

Landen Koch, Purple

 Wildlife Essay

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Window Covering

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

 Woodworking Article - Unit 1

Ben Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Red

 Woodworking Article - Unit 2

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Elijah Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

Lydia Siefken, Beatrice, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Red

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

 Woodworking Article - Unit 3

Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

 Woodworking Display - Unit 3

Carter Stieb, Hickman, Red

 Yellow Onions, 5

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

 Yellow Summer Squash, 2

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple

Austin March, Wymore, Red

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

Shelby March, Wymore, Blue

 Yellow Tomatoes (2'' or more in diameter), 5

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

 Zinnia

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue

Austin March, Wymore, Red

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Lydia Siefken, Beatrice, Red

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

3D Cake Advanced Level

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

3D Lego Exhibit

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

4-H Club News Report

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

4-H Vegetable Garden Collection

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Red

Static Exhibits Cont. 

Advanced Clothing Construction

Isabelle Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

Payton  Smidt, Grand Champion

Advanced Foods

Kate Kostal, Reserve Champion

Ryan  Rempel, Grand Champion

Advanced Photography

Amber Dorn, Grand Champion

Caleb Oltman, Reserve Champion

Ag Mechanics

Grant Lewandowski, Grand Champion

Kaden Van Winkle, Reserve Champion

Animal & Veterinary Science

Emerson Schultis, Grand Champion

Emily Thavenet, Reserve Champion

Areospace

Cash Bergan, Reserve Champion

Dayton Pohlman, Grand Champion

Beginning Clothing Construction

Estelle Koehlmoos, Reserve Champion

Micah Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Beginning Foods

Bailey  Schwab, Grand Champion

Mya Hulse, Reserve Champion

Beginning Photography

Anna  Pribyl, Grand Champion

Chloe  Benson, Reserve Champion

Best of Show Home & Family Emergency Preparedness Project

Preston Kostal, Best of Show

Beyond the Needle

Silas  Benson, Grand Champion

Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

Cake Decorating- Junior Division

Elise Koehlmoos, Reserve Champion

Mallory  Schwab, Grand Champion

Cake Decorating- Senior Division

Ashton Hovendick, Grand Champion

Maddy Yochum, Reserve Champion

Chocolate Lovers Contest- Junior Division

Austin Kostal, Grand Champion

Chocolate Lovers Contest- Senior Division

Bailey Schwab, Grand Champion

Emily Rempel, Reserve Champion

Clothing Construction Intermediate

Payton Smidt, Reserve Champion

Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Clothing Intermediate Division  

Aubrey Dieckman, Grand Champion

Isabelle Barkoudah, Champion All-Star

Clothing Junior Division

Dayton Pohlman, All-Star

Clothing Junior Division 

Micah Barkoudah, Champion All-Star

Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Clothing Senior Division 

Faith Oldemeyer, Reserve Champion

Payton  Smidt, Champion All-Star

Clothing Theme Exhibit

Dayton Pohlman, Champion

Communications Intermediate Division 

Kinley Bolyard, Champion All-Star

Communications Junior Division  

Lily Sobotka, Champion All-Star

Communications Junior Division

Ashlee Erichsen, All-Star

Communications Senior Division

Amber Dorn, All-Star

Caleb Oltman, Grand Champion

Communications Senior Division 

Lydia Dominy, Champion All-Star

Design Decisions

Isabelle Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Lily Sabotka, Reserve Champion

Design My Place

Ashlee Erichsen, Reserve Champion

Dayton Pohlman, Grand Champion

Food & Nutrition Theme Exhibit

Ashton Young, Champion

Food Preservation - Senior Division

Mallory Schwab, Reserve Champion

Ryan  Rempel, Grand Champion

Foods Intermediate Division 

Dayton Pohlman, Reserve Champion

Deigton Dorn, Reserve Champion

Mallory Schwab, All-Star

Ryan Rempel, Champion All-Star

Foods Junior Division 

Dayton Pohlman, All-Star

Jordan Turner, Reserve Champion

Mackenzie Person, Grand Champion

Foods Senior Division 

Bailey Schwab, All-Star

Emily Rempel, Champion All-Star

Gifts from Your Kitchen- Junior Division

Ashton Young, Grand Champion

Gifts from Your Kitchen- Junior Division

Madison Hulse, Reserve Champion

Gifts from Your Kitchen- Senior Division

Wyatt Young, Grand Champion

Gifts from Your Kitchen- Senior Division

Mya Hulse, Reserve Champion

Heritage

Addison Mullins, Grand Champion

Home Environment Intermediate Division 

Kinley Boylard, Champion All-Star

Home Environment Junior Division

Dalton Dorn, All-Star

Lily Sabotka, Champion

Home Environment Senior Division

Austin March, All-Star

Kate Osterhaus, Champion All-Star

Home Environment Theme Exhibit

Sydney Brauer, Champion

Human Development

Isabelle Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

Human Development Theme Exhibit

Isabelle Penner, Champion

Intermediate Division Home Environment 

Isabelle Penner, Reserve Champion

Intermediate Division Life & Career All-Star

Audrey Dieckman, Grand Champion

Intermediate Foods (Cooking 201)

Jaedyn  Hajek, Grand Champion

Intermediate Foods (Cooking 301)

Ashtyn Humphrys, Grand Champion

Intermediate Photography

Silas Benson, Grand Champion

Silas Benson, Reserve Champion

Junior Division Life & Career All-Star

Austin Kostal, Grand Champion

King Arthur Flour Baking Contest

Cooper Osterhaus, 3rd Place 

Emily Rempel, Reserve Champion

Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion

Knitting & Crochet

Micah Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

Shelby March, Grand Champion

Leadership, Citizenship & Entrepreneurship

Aubrey Dieckman, Grand Champion

Leadership, Citizenship & Entrepreneurship

Payton Smidt, Reserve Champion

Life & Career Intermediate Division

Addison Mullins, All-Star

Isabelle Barkoudah, Champion All-Star

Life & Career Junior Division

Ashlee Erichsen, All-Star

Preston Kostal, Champion All-Star

Life & Career Senior Division 

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, All-Star

Payton Smidt, Champion

Model Building/ LEGO & K'NEX

Kylie Schlake, Grand Champion

Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

My Financial Future

Addison Mullins, Grand Champion

Lydia Dominy, Reserve Champion

Photography Theme Exhibit

Caleb Oltman, Champion

Plant Science Intermediate Division

Andrew Jensen, All-Star

Kinley Boylard, Champion

Plant Science Junior Division

Elijah Jensen, All-Star

Plant Science Junior Division 

Dayton Pohlman, Champion All-Star

Plant Science Senior Division 

Halie Parde, All-Star

Hannah Parde, Champion All-Star

Portfolio Pathways

Courtney Hohday, Grand Champion

Ryan Rempel, Reserve Champion

Quilt Quest

Kate Kostal, Grand Champion

Norris Neighbors, Reserve Champion

Robotics, Computers, Physics & Electricity

Mackenzie Person, Grand Champion

Parker Person, Reserve Champion

Safety, First Aid & Fire Safety

Austin Kostal, Grand Champion

Science, Engineering & Technology Theme Exhibit

Kinley Bolyard, Champion

SET Intermediate Division

Addison Mullins, Reserve Champion

SET Intermediate Division 

Parker Person, Champion All-Star

SET Junior Division 

Cash Bergan, All-Star

Dalton Dorn, Champion All-Star

SET Senior Division

Hannah Parde, Reserve Champion

SET Senior Division 

Jeffery Lohse, Champion All-Star

Shopping in Style

Isabelle Barkoudah, Reserve Champion

Taylin Bent, Grand Champion

Sketchbook Crossroads

Ashton Hovendick, Grand Champion

Kate Osterhaus, Reserve Champion

Woodworking & Welding

Kaden Van Winkle, Grand Champion

Kennadee Van Winkle, Reserve Champion

