Gage County Fair static exhibit results part 3

Portrait Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple
Poster
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Pressed Flower Art
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Purple
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Public Adventure Scrapbook
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Purchased Kit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Rainbow
Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Rainbow
Devin Andersen, Odell, Rainbow
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Rainbow
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Rainbow
Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Rainbow
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Rainbow
Red Onions, 5
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Red Potatoes, 5
David McCown, Odell, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Easton Thomsen, Odell, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Red Tomatoes (2'' or more in diameter), 5
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Red/White Accessory or Garment
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green
Red/White Food Item - Theme Exhibit
Ashton Young, Cortland, Green
Austin Kostal, Odell, Green
Cole Young, Cortland, Green
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green
Preston Kostal, Odell, Green
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Green
Rhubarb, 5
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Purple
Roma or Sauce type Tomatoes, 5
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Romper or Jumpsuit
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Rose (3 stems)
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Rudbeckia/Black-eyed Susan
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Russet Potatoes, 5
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple
Sage, 5
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Red
Salad Tomatoes (under 2'' diameter), 12
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple
Ashton Young, Cortland, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Blue
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Garrett Hier, Cortland, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Purple
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue
Salvia
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Science, Engineering, Technology Advancements of Shooting Sports Essay or Display
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Sedum
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Self-Determined Educational Exhibit -Jr Division (8-11)
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Selfie
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Red
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Selfie Theme Exhibit
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
Service Project Quilt
Norris Neighbors 4-H Club, Firth, Purple
Sewing Kit
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple
Shape Cake or Cut-Out Shape Cake - Beginning Level
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Shape Cake or Cut-Out Shape Cake - Intermediate Level
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Shortened Cake (not from a cake mix)
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Purple
Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Show Me Your Colors
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Simple Baked Item - Theme Exhibit
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green
Simple Pants or Shorts
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Simple Skirt
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Simple Top
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Skirt
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Skirted Combo
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Slicing Cucumbers, 2
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Carsen Goes, Wymore, Red
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue
Garrett Hier, Cortland, Red
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Snack Mix
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Blue
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Snap Beans, 12
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
David McCown, Odell, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Red
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue
Snapdragon
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Social Emotional Development
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Soybeans - 6 stalks
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Red
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple
Special Agronomy Project - Freshley Harvested Crop
Austin Kostal, Odell, Red
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Specialty Bread
Easton Thomsen, Odell, White
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, White
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Specialty Pastry
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, White
Eli Schuerman, Martell, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Specialty Rolls
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Red
Still Life Print
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Storage Item Made or Recycled
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Sunflower (under 3'' diameter-5 stems, 3'' or more in diameter-3 stems)
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Purple
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Blue
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Elijah Rosenthal, Beatrice, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, 5
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue
Austin Kostal, Odell, Red
Austin March, Wymore, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Shelby March, Wymore, Purple
Sweet Corn (in husks), 5
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Terrarium
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Textile Clothing Accessory
Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Theme Exhibit of Choice
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Green
Chloe Brauer, Beatrice, Green
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Green
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Green
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Green
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Green
This is Who I Am poem
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Three - tiered cake - Advanced Level
Ashton Hovendick, Beatrice, Purple
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Maddy Yocum, Wymore, Purple
Thyme, 5
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Purple
Top (vest acceptable)
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Tote Bag
Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red
Tricks & Magic Display
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue
T-Shirt - Decorated
Austin March, Wymore, Blue
Carsten Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple
Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Grace Lovell, Adams, Red
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Turnips, 5
David McCown, Odell, Blue
Two - layer decorated using 2 or more decorating tips - Intermediate Level
Hollyn Van Winkle, Beatrice, Red
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
Unit 1 - 4-H Promotional Flyer
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Unit 1 - Creative Computer Design
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple
Unit 1 - Exhibit of Choice
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Unit 3 - 3D Printing Unique Items
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue
Unit 3 - Create a Web Site/Blog or App
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Unit 3 - Exhibit of Choice
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Unit 3 - How to STEM Presentation
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Unit 3 - Laser Cutter Design Exhibit
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Purple
Unit 3 - Makerspace/Digital Fabrication
Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Upcycled Clothing Accessory
Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Blue
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Upcycled Garment
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Vegetable, Fruit and/or Flower Art
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display
Emerson Schultis, Plymouth, Purple
Mya Maxwell, Plymouth, Purple
Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster or Display
Chaeli Taylor, Plymouth, Purple
Emily Thavenet, Beatrice, Purple
Vinca
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Wall Hanging for Living/Dining Room
Austin March, Wymore, Purple
Shelby March, Wymore, Purple
Wall Hanging for Your Bedroom
Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue
Josiah Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue
Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Blue
Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Watermelon, 2
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Wax Beans, 12
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Wax Product Made by 4-H Member
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Wearable Technology Accessory
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Welding Article
Grant Lewandowski, DeWitt, Blue
Welding Joints
Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Blue
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
White Bread
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
White Onions, 5
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
White Potatoes, 5
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Whole Wheat or Mixed Grain Bread
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Wild Plums, 1 pint
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Wildlife Diorama
Aubrey Siems, Beatrice, Purple
Landen Koch, Purple
Wildlife Essay
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Window Covering
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Woodworking Article - Unit 1
Ben Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Woodworking Article - Unit 2
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Elijah Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Isaak Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
Lydia Siefken, Beatrice, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Red
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Woodworking Article - Unit 3
Kaden Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
Woodworking Display - Unit 3
Carter Stieb, Hickman, Red
Yellow Onions, 5
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Zane Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Yellow Summer Squash, 2
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple
Austin March, Wymore, Red
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Emma Spencer, Blue Springs, Blue
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Shelby March, Wymore, Blue
Yellow Tomatoes (2'' or more in diameter), 5
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Zinnia
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue
Austin March, Wymore, Red
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Lydia Siefken, Beatrice, Red
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
3D Cake Advanced Level
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
3D Lego Exhibit
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
4-H Club News Report
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
4-H Vegetable Garden Collection
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Red
Static Exhibits Cont.
Advanced Clothing Construction
Isabelle Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
Payton Smidt, Grand Champion
Advanced Foods
Kate Kostal, Reserve Champion
Ryan Rempel, Grand Champion
Advanced Photography
Amber Dorn, Grand Champion
Caleb Oltman, Reserve Champion
Ag Mechanics
Grant Lewandowski, Grand Champion
Kaden Van Winkle, Reserve Champion
Animal & Veterinary Science
Emerson Schultis, Grand Champion
Emily Thavenet, Reserve Champion
Areospace
Cash Bergan, Reserve Champion
Dayton Pohlman, Grand Champion
Beginning Clothing Construction
Estelle Koehlmoos, Reserve Champion
Micah Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Beginning Foods
Bailey Schwab, Grand Champion
Mya Hulse, Reserve Champion
Beginning Photography
Anna Pribyl, Grand Champion
Chloe Benson, Reserve Champion
Best of Show Home & Family Emergency Preparedness Project
Preston Kostal, Best of Show
Beyond the Needle
Silas Benson, Grand Champion
Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
Cake Decorating- Junior Division
Elise Koehlmoos, Reserve Champion
Mallory Schwab, Grand Champion
Cake Decorating- Senior Division
Ashton Hovendick, Grand Champion
Maddy Yochum, Reserve Champion
Chocolate Lovers Contest- Junior Division
Austin Kostal, Grand Champion
Chocolate Lovers Contest- Senior Division
Bailey Schwab, Grand Champion
Emily Rempel, Reserve Champion
Clothing Construction Intermediate
Payton Smidt, Reserve Champion
Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Clothing Intermediate Division
Aubrey Dieckman, Grand Champion
Isabelle Barkoudah, Champion All-Star
Clothing Junior Division
Dayton Pohlman, All-Star
Clothing Junior Division
Micah Barkoudah, Champion All-Star
Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Clothing Senior Division
Faith Oldemeyer, Reserve Champion
Payton Smidt, Champion All-Star
Clothing Theme Exhibit
Dayton Pohlman, Champion
Communications Intermediate Division
Kinley Bolyard, Champion All-Star
Communications Junior Division
Lily Sobotka, Champion All-Star
Communications Junior Division
Ashlee Erichsen, All-Star
Communications Senior Division
Amber Dorn, All-Star
Caleb Oltman, Grand Champion
Communications Senior Division
Lydia Dominy, Champion All-Star
Design Decisions
Isabelle Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Lily Sabotka, Reserve Champion
Design My Place
Ashlee Erichsen, Reserve Champion
Dayton Pohlman, Grand Champion
Food & Nutrition Theme Exhibit
Ashton Young, Champion
Food Preservation - Senior Division
Mallory Schwab, Reserve Champion
Ryan Rempel, Grand Champion
Foods Intermediate Division
Dayton Pohlman, Reserve Champion
Deigton Dorn, Reserve Champion
Mallory Schwab, All-Star
Ryan Rempel, Champion All-Star
Foods Junior Division
Dayton Pohlman, All-Star
Jordan Turner, Reserve Champion
Mackenzie Person, Grand Champion
Foods Senior Division
Bailey Schwab, All-Star
Emily Rempel, Champion All-Star
Gifts from Your Kitchen- Junior Division
Ashton Young, Grand Champion
Gifts from Your Kitchen- Junior Division
Madison Hulse, Reserve Champion
Gifts from Your Kitchen- Senior Division
Wyatt Young, Grand Champion
Gifts from Your Kitchen- Senior Division
Mya Hulse, Reserve Champion
Heritage
Addison Mullins, Grand Champion
Home Environment Intermediate Division
Kinley Boylard, Champion All-Star
Home Environment Junior Division
Dalton Dorn, All-Star
Lily Sabotka, Champion
Home Environment Senior Division
Austin March, All-Star
Kate Osterhaus, Champion All-Star
Home Environment Theme Exhibit
Sydney Brauer, Champion
Human Development
Isabelle Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
Human Development Theme Exhibit
Isabelle Penner, Champion
Intermediate Division Home Environment
Isabelle Penner, Reserve Champion
Intermediate Division Life & Career All-Star
Audrey Dieckman, Grand Champion
Intermediate Foods (Cooking 201)
Jaedyn Hajek, Grand Champion
Intermediate Foods (Cooking 301)
Ashtyn Humphrys, Grand Champion
Intermediate Photography
Silas Benson, Grand Champion
Silas Benson, Reserve Champion
Junior Division Life & Career All-Star
Austin Kostal, Grand Champion
King Arthur Flour Baking Contest
Cooper Osterhaus, 3rd Place
Emily Rempel, Reserve Champion
Victoria Barkoudah, Grand Champion
Knitting & Crochet
Micah Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
Shelby March, Grand Champion
Leadership, Citizenship & Entrepreneurship
Aubrey Dieckman, Grand Champion
Leadership, Citizenship & Entrepreneurship
Payton Smidt, Reserve Champion
Life & Career Intermediate Division
Addison Mullins, All-Star
Isabelle Barkoudah, Champion All-Star
Life & Career Junior Division
Ashlee Erichsen, All-Star
Preston Kostal, Champion All-Star
Life & Career Senior Division
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, All-Star
Payton Smidt, Champion
Model Building/ LEGO & K'NEX
Kylie Schlake, Grand Champion
Victoria Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
My Financial Future
Addison Mullins, Grand Champion
Lydia Dominy, Reserve Champion
Photography Theme Exhibit
Caleb Oltman, Champion
Plant Science Intermediate Division
Andrew Jensen, All-Star
Kinley Boylard, Champion
Plant Science Junior Division
Elijah Jensen, All-Star
Plant Science Junior Division
Dayton Pohlman, Champion All-Star
Plant Science Senior Division
Halie Parde, All-Star
Hannah Parde, Champion All-Star
Portfolio Pathways
Courtney Hohday, Grand Champion
Ryan Rempel, Reserve Champion
Quilt Quest
Kate Kostal, Grand Champion
Norris Neighbors, Reserve Champion
Robotics, Computers, Physics & Electricity
Mackenzie Person, Grand Champion
Parker Person, Reserve Champion
Safety, First Aid & Fire Safety
Austin Kostal, Grand Champion
Science, Engineering & Technology Theme Exhibit
Kinley Bolyard, Champion
SET Intermediate Division
Addison Mullins, Reserve Champion
SET Intermediate Division
Parker Person, Champion All-Star
SET Junior Division
Cash Bergan, All-Star
Dalton Dorn, Champion All-Star
SET Senior Division
Hannah Parde, Reserve Champion
SET Senior Division
Jeffery Lohse, Champion All-Star
Shopping in Style
Isabelle Barkoudah, Reserve Champion
Taylin Bent, Grand Champion
Sketchbook Crossroads
Ashton Hovendick, Grand Champion
Kate Osterhaus, Reserve Champion