 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gage County Fair static results
0 Comments

Gage County Fair static results

  • 0

1 Jar Fruit Exhibit

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 1 Jar Jellied Exhibit

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 1 Jar Pickled Exhibit

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit, Boiling Water Canner - Unit 3

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Red

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit, Pressure Canner - Unit 4

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 1 Jar Vegetable Or Meat Exhibit

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 3 Jar Jellied Exhibit

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 3 Jar Pickled Exhibit

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red

 3 SMART Financial Goals

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

 Abstract Photography Display or Print

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Blue

 Accessory - Original Floral Design

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

 Accessory - Original Made From Ceramic Or Tile

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Accessory - Original Made From Metal

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

 Accessory - Original Made From Wood

Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

 Accessory - Original needlework/stitchery

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Accessory - Outdoor living

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

 Accessory - Recycled Item From The Home

Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue

Sophia Eisele, Odell, Purple

 Accessory - Textile -2-Dimensional

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

 Accessory - Textile -3-Dimensional

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Shelley Eisele, Odell, Blue

 Accessory -2-Dimensional

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Accessory -3-Dimensional (String Art, Etc)

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple

Austin March, Wymore, Blue

Carter Stieb, Hickman, Blue

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Blue

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Blue

Lucy Stieb, Hickman, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Accessory made using Clay

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue

Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Blue

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Accessory made using Glass

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red

 Accessory made using Paper

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

 Accessory made using Plastic

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

 Accessory made using Wood

Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue

Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Purple

 Accessory made with Original Batik or Tie Dye

Austin March, Wymore, Purple

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Shelby March, Wymore, Blue

 Activity With a Younger Child

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Purple

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue

 Advanced Composition Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 Advanced Techniques & Lighting Print

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

 Any other annual or biennial

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red

 Any other herb, 5

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Any other perennial

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple

Charlotte Schuerman, Martell, Blue

Eli Schuerman, Martell, Purple

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

Jonah Lovell, Adams, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

 Any Other Vegetable 2, 5, 12 that doesn't fit in any other class

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

 Any Skill Level (Unit 2-4) Rocket with Wooden Fins and Cardboard Body Tube - Hand painted

Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red

Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue

 Any Skill Level (Unit 2-4) Rocket with Wooden Fins and Cardboard Body Tube - Painted by Commercial Application

Colton Siefken, BEATRICE, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Lydia Siefken, BEATRICE, Red

 Apples, 5

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Purple

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red

 Apron

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

 Assess Myself (grades 9-12)

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Babysitting Kit

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

 Baked Dessert - Theme Exhibit

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Green

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Green

 Baked Item Made with Frozed Produce

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Red

 Baking with Whole Grains

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Elijah Rosenthal, BEATRICE, Blue

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple

 Barn Quilt - Size Less Than 4x4

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

 Basil, 5

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Kate Kostal, Odell, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red

 Beets, 5

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple

Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Blue

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

 Beginning Fashion Accessory

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Blue

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue

Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Blue

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Beginning Skill Level Rocket with Wooden Fins

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Red

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

 Bell Peppers, 5

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple

 Best Buy for Your Buck (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1)

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

 Best Buy for Your Buck (ages 14-18 as of Jan. 1)

Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple

 Biography of historical figure

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

 Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Purple

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Red

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Birthday Cake - Beginning Level

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue

 Biscuits or Scones

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Black and White Display or Print

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue

Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Red

Dallas Donovan, Lincoln, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Red

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Red

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Bottom (pants or shorts)

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Blue

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Bread in a Bag

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Carter Stieb, Hickman, Red

Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Lucy Stieb, Hickman, Red

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Bread Machine - White, Wheat, or Mixed Grain Bread

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple

 Brownies

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue

 Build a Robot

Colt Reiman, Blue Springs, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple

 Bulletin or Message Board

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

 Camp/Craft Project

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue

Devin Andersen, Odell, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue

 Candid Photography Display or Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Blue

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple

 Candy

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple

 Canned Exhibit (1 Jar) - Theme Exhibit

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Green

 Carrots, 5

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

 Cereal Bar Cookie

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

 Challenging Photo Exhibit

Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple

Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue

 Chocolate Contest - Baked Dessert Sr. Div

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Red

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

 Chocolate Contest - Brownies Jr. Div

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue

 Chocolate Contest - Brownies Sr. Div

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

 Chocolate Contest - Chocolate Bread Sr. Div

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Shelby March, Wymore, Red

 Chocolate Contest - Chocolate for Breakfast Jr. Div

Elijah Jensen, Adams, Red

 Chocolate Contest - Chocolate for Breakfast Sr. Div

Andrew Jensen, Adams, Red

Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Red

 Chocolate Contest - Cookies/Bars Jr. Div

Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue

Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Chocolate Contest - Cookies/Bars Sr. Div

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

 Chocolate Contest - Decorated Chocolate Cupcakes Sr. Div

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Clothing Theme Exhibit of Choice

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Green

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Green

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Green

 Coat, Blazer, Suit Jacket or Outerwear (tailored blazer or suit jacket or coat)

Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue

 Coffee Cake

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue

Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue

 Coneflower

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

 Contain Yourself - A Storage Solution

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple

 Cookies

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Red

Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Blue

Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Purple

Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Red

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple

Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red

Emmett Jurgens, Beatrice, Red

Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue

Isaiah Bigley, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple

Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red

Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red

Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue

Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Red

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Blue

Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red

Madison Hulse, Hickman, Red

Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple

Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Shelby March, Wymore, Blue

Sutton Morris, Barneston, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue

 Cooking Basics Recipe File

Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple

Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Red

 Cosmos

Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red

Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

 County Wide Leadership Activity (grades 9-12)

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Creative Composition Display or Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple

 Creative Mixes

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red

Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red

Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

 Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print

Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple

Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple

 Crops of America Essay about project experiences

Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple

 Crops of America Soybean Germplasm (1 or 2 buckets)

Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red

Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue

 Cupcake Cake Arrangement Sr. Division

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

 Dahlia

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red

 Decorated Accessory

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Green

 Decorated Cookies - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Jr. Div

Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue

 Decorated Cookies - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Sr. Div

Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Red

 Decorated Cookies - Theme of Your Choice Jr. Div

Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Red

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Red

Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple

Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red

 Decorated Cookies - Theme of your Choice Sr. Div

Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Purple

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Decorated Cupcakes - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Jr. Div

Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue

 Decorated Cupcakes - Theme of your Choice (Ex School Spirit, 4 Leaf Clover) Sr. Div

Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue

Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue

Cole Young, Cortland, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue

Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple

 Decorated Cupcakes - Theme of Your Choice (Ex. School Spirit, 4 Leaf Clover) Jr. Div

Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Blue

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple

Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue

 Dehydrated Fruit or Vegetable - Theme Exhibit

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green

 Desert Garden

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue

Isabel Ponce, Wymore, Purple

 Design You Own Exhibit in Natural Resources, Conservation, or Ecology

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

 Dill (dry), 5

Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue

Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue

 Dinner Rolls

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Red

Austin Kostal, Odell, Red

Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue

Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue

Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue

Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue

Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Diorama - Lego or Knex

Ben Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Purple

Colt Reiman, Blue Springs, Purple

Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple

Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple

Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple

Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple

 Disaster Kit

Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple

 Dish Garden

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple

Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue

 Display

Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple

 Double Crust Fruit Pie

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue

Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple

Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Blue

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Red

Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red

Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Dress (not formal wear)

Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue

Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple

Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue

Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue

Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple

Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple

Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple

 Dresses for Africa - Garment or Display

Mya Hulse, Hickman, Aqua

 Dried Fruit

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Red

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Dried Herbs

Addison Mullins, Beatrice, White

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue

Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Red

 Dried Vegetables

Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple

 Education Vegetable or Herb Garden Poster

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue

Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue

 Educational Exhibit based on Statewide Garden Project

Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red

Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple

Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple

 Eggplant, 2

Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue

 Electrical Tool/Supply Kit - Unit 3

Parker Person, Plymouth, Red

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News