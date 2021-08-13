Gage County Fair static results

1 Jar Fruit Exhibit
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
1 Jar Jellied Exhibit
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
1 Jar Pickled Exhibit
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Red
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
1 Jar Tomato Exhibit, Boiling Water Canner - Unit 3
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Red
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
1 Jar Tomato Exhibit, Pressure Canner - Unit 4
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
1 Jar Vegetable Or Meat Exhibit
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
3 Jar Jellied Exhibit
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
3 Jar Pickled Exhibit
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red
3 SMART Financial Goals
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Abstract Photography Display or Print
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Blue
Accessory - Original Floral Design
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Accessory - Original Made From Ceramic Or Tile
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Accessory - Original Made From Metal
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Accessory - Original Made From Wood
Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Accessory - Original needlework/stitchery
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Accessory - Outdoor living
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Accessory - Recycled Item From The Home
Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Reagan Pfeiffer, Adams, Blue
Sophia Eisele, Odell, Purple
Accessory - Textile -2-Dimensional
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Accessory - Textile -3-Dimensional
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Blue
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Shelley Eisele, Odell, Blue
Accessory -2-Dimensional
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Accessory -3-Dimensional (String Art, Etc)
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple
Austin March, Wymore, Blue
Carter Stieb, Hickman, Blue
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Blue
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Blue
Lucy Stieb, Hickman, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Accessory made using Clay
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Remington Reiman, Blue Springs, Blue
Talon Caudill, Beatrice, Blue
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Accessory made using Glass
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red
Accessory made using Paper
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Accessory made using Plastic
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Accessory made using Wood
Courtney Holliday, Adams, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Jayden Thomsen, Odell, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Blue
Monroe Thomsen, Odell, Purple
Accessory made with Original Batik or Tie Dye
Austin March, Wymore, Purple
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Blue
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Shelby March, Wymore, Blue
Activity With a Younger Child
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Purple
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue
Advanced Composition Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Advanced Techniques & Lighting Print
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Any other annual or biennial
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Any other herb, 5
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Any other perennial
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Purple
Charlotte Schuerman, Martell, Blue
Eli Schuerman, Martell, Purple
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
Jonah Lovell, Adams, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Any Other Vegetable 2, 5, 12 that doesn't fit in any other class
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Any Skill Level (Unit 2-4) Rocket with Wooden Fins and Cardboard Body Tube - Hand painted
Cash Bergen, Beatrice, Purple
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Red
Lane Weichel, Plymouth, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Blue
Any Skill Level (Unit 2-4) Rocket with Wooden Fins and Cardboard Body Tube - Painted by Commercial Application
Colton Siefken, BEATRICE, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Lydia Siefken, BEATRICE, Red
Apples, 5
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Purple
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Red
Apron
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Assess Myself (grades 9-12)
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Babysitting Kit
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Baked Dessert - Theme Exhibit
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Green
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Green
Baked Item Made with Frozed Produce
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Red
Baking with Whole Grains
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Elijah Rosenthal, BEATRICE, Blue
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Purple
Barn Quilt - Size Less Than 4x4
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Basil, 5
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Kate Kostal, Odell, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Beets, 5
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Purple
Chet McGrury, Beatrice, Blue
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Beginning Fashion Accessory
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Purple
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Blue
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Jorja Boller, Beatrice, Blue
Jurnee Boller, Beatrice, Blue
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Beginning Skill Level Rocket with Wooden Fins
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Red
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Bell Peppers, 5
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Blue
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Purple
Best Buy for Your Buck (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1)
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Best Buy for Your Buck (ages 14-18 as of Jan. 1)
Anna Van Brocklin, Cortland, Purple
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Biography of historical figure
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Purple
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Karissa Dominy, Roca, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Red
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Birthday Cake - Beginning Level
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Blue
Biscuits or Scones
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Purple
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Blue
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Black and White Display or Print
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue
Chloe Benson, Beatrice, Red
Dallas Donovan, Lincoln, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Red
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Red
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Blue
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Bottom (pants or shorts)
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Blue
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Faith Oldemeyer, Firth, Purple
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Bread in a Bag
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Carter Stieb, Hickman, Red
Cooper Osterhaus, Firth, Purple
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Lucy Stieb, Hickman, Red
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Bread Machine - White, Wheat, or Mixed Grain Bread
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Purple
Brownies
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue
Build a Robot
Colt Reiman, Blue Springs, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Jeffrey Lohse, Beatrice, Purple
Bulletin or Message Board
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Camp/Craft Project
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Austin Kostal, Odell, Blue
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Blue
Devin Andersen, Odell, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Purple
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue
Candid Photography Display or Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Blue
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Candy
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Purple
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Canned Exhibit (1 Jar) - Theme Exhibit
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Green
Carrots, 5
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Alexandra Tate, Beatrice, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Cereal Bar Cookie
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Challenging Photo Exhibit
Lily Sobotka, O’Neill, Purple
Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue
Chocolate Contest - Baked Dessert Sr. Div
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Red
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Chocolate Contest - Brownies Jr. Div
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Blue
Chocolate Contest - Brownies Sr. Div
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Chocolate Contest - Chocolate Bread Sr. Div
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Shelby March, Wymore, Red
Chocolate Contest - Chocolate for Breakfast Jr. Div
Elijah Jensen, Adams, Red
Chocolate Contest - Chocolate for Breakfast Sr. Div
Andrew Jensen, Adams, Red
Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Red
Chocolate Contest - Cookies/Bars Jr. Div
Austin Kostal, Odell, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Blue
Hannah Penner, Odell, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Chocolate Contest - Cookies/Bars Sr. Div
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Chocolate Contest - Decorated Chocolate Cupcakes Sr. Div
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Clothing Theme Exhibit of Choice
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Green
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Green
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Green
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Green
Coat, Blazer, Suit Jacket or Outerwear (tailored blazer or suit jacket or coat)
Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Blue
Coffee Cake
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Maddox Bent, Beatrice, Blue
Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue
Coneflower
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Red
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Contain Yourself - A Storage Solution
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Purple
Cookies
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Red
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Braeden Humphreys, Wymore, Red
Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Blue
Chloe Oltmans, Beatrice, Purple
Claire Schnuelle, DeWitt, Purple
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Red
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Purple
Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Red
Emmett Jurgens, Beatrice, Red
Grace Lovell, Adams, Blue
Isaiah Bigley, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Purple
Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Red
Jordyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Red
Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Kennadee Van Winkle, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Kirsten Rocole, Hickman, Blue
Kollyns Hohensee, Beatrice, Red
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Blue
Liberty Sejkora, Beatrice, Red
Madison Hulse, Hickman, Red
Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Purple
Peyton Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Shelby March, Wymore, Blue
Sutton Morris, Barneston, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue
Cooking Basics Recipe File
Jordan Turner, Beatrice, Purple
Kendra Caudill, Beatrice, Red
Cosmos
Abigail Reiman, Blue Springs, Red
Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell, Blue
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
County Wide Leadership Activity (grades 9-12)
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Creative Composition Display or Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Creative Mixes
Abbie Hoffman, Beatrice, Blue
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Red
Anna Pribyl, Beatrice, Red
Berkelee Beekman, Beatrice, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Blue
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print
Amber Dorn, Filley, Purple
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Purple
Silas Benson, Beatrice, Purple
Crops of America Essay about project experiences
Taylin Bent, Beatrice, Purple
Crops of America Soybean Germplasm (1 or 2 buckets)
Caleb Oltman, Beatrice, Red
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Garrett Smidt, Beatrice, Blue
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Isabelle Penner, Blue Springs, Red
Kaiden Allington, Wymore, Blue
Cupcake Cake Arrangement Sr. Division
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Dahlia
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Red
Decorated Accessory
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Green
Decorated Cookies - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Jr. Div
Maggie White, DeWitt, Blue
Decorated Cookies - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Sr. Div
Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Red
Decorated Cookies - Theme of Your Choice Jr. Div
Elise Derickson, Wilber, Blue
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Purple
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Estelle Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Red
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Jayden Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Maggie White, DeWitt, Purple
Micah Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Red
Decorated Cookies - Theme of your Choice Sr. Div
Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Purple
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Decorated Cupcakes - Nebraska Strong at the Gage County Fair Jr. Div
Ashlee Erichsen, Beatrice, Blue
Decorated Cupcakes - Theme of your Choice (Ex School Spirit, 4 Leaf Clover) Sr. Div
Ashton Young, Cortland, Blue
Bailey Schwab, Beatrice, Blue
Cole Young, Cortland, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Blue
Mallory Schwab, Beatrice, Purple
Decorated Cupcakes - Theme of Your Choice (Ex. School Spirit, 4 Leaf Clover) Jr. Div
Chloe Jurgens, Beatrice, Blue
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Blue
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Ethan Svitak, Beatrice, Red
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple
Rikki Hohensee, Beatrice, Blue
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Blue
Dehydrated Fruit or Vegetable - Theme Exhibit
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Green
Desert Garden
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Elise Koehlmoos, Lincoln, Blue
Isabel Ponce, Wymore, Purple
Design You Own Exhibit in Natural Resources, Conservation, or Ecology
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Dill (dry), 5
Dayton Pohlmann, DeWitt, Purple
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Blue
Rozlyn Ferguson, Blue Springs, Blue
Dinner Rolls
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Red
Austin Kostal, Odell, Red
Avery Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Deighton Dorn, Adams, Purple
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Ethanael Jobman, Beatrice, Blue
Jaedyn Hajek, Odell, Blue
Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Beatrice, Blue
Jordan Seggerman, Beatrice, Blue
Karley Seggerman, Beatrice, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Diorama - Lego or Knex
Ben Loxterkamp, Beatrice, Purple
Colt Reiman, Blue Springs, Purple
Dalton Dorn, Wymore, Purple
Ethan Rosenthal, Beatrice, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Kylie Schlake, Adams, Purple
Victoria Barkoudah, Brookline, Purple
Wyatt Young, Cortland, Purple
Disaster Kit
Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple
Dish Garden
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Purple
Elizabeth Rice, Beatrice, Blue
Display
Parker Person, Plymouth, Purple
Double Crust Fruit Pie
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, Blue
Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Purple
Claire McGrury, Beatrice, Blue
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Grace Bigley, Beatrice, Red
Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt, Red
Kate Kostal, Odell, Purple
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Dress (not formal wear)
Amelia Dieckman, Omaha, Blue
Audrey Dieckman, Omaha, Purple
Isabelle Barkoudah, Brookline, Blue
Kate Osterhaus, Firth, Blue
Kinley Bolyard, Adams, Purple
Lydia Dominy, Roca, Purple
Payton Smidt, Beatrice, Purple
Dresses for Africa - Garment or Display
Mya Hulse, Hickman, Aqua
Dried Fruit
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Red
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Dried Herbs
Addison Mullins, Beatrice, White
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Blue
Mackenzie Person, Plymouth, Red
Parker Person, Plymouth, Red
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Red
Dried Vegetables
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, Purple
Education Vegetable or Herb Garden Poster
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Blue
Preston Kostal, Odell, Blue
Educational Exhibit based on Statewide Garden Project
Halie Parde, Beatrice, Red
Hannah Parde, Beatrice, Purple
Preston Kostal, Odell, Purple