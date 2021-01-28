Gage County Foundation accepting grant requests

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has started the process of determining which organizations and individuals will be receiving financial grants from the Foundation for 2021. Last year, the Board funded grants totaling more than $60,000.00, in addition to other designated gifts and several scholarships awarded to area youths. The Foundation also facilitated the distribution of grants from other foundations for several area organizations. Since its inception in 1981, the Foundation has funded grants of over $841,000 to worthwhile projects in Gage County.

In 2020 the Foundation also sponsored the second annual Big Give Gage event, which raised over $253,000 for over 50 Gage County non-profit organizations in a single day. Persons or organizations interested in requesting funds from the Foundation may pick up an application by contacting legal counsel, Stephanie Clark, 1025 N. 6th Street, Suite 2, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310. Completed applications must be returned to legal counsel no later than March 1, 2021, in order to receive consideration for grants in 2021.