Gage County Foundation accepting grants

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has started the process of determining which organizations and individuals will be receiving financial grants from the Foundation for 2022. Last year, the Board funded grants totaling more than $139,000, in addition to other designated gifts and several scholarships awarded to area youths. The Foundation also facilitated the distribution of grants from other foundations for several area organizations. Since its inception in 1981, the Foundation has funded grants of over $980,000 to worthwhile projects in Gage County. In 2021 the Foundation also sponsored its third annual Big Give Gage event, with the fourth annual event scheduled for September 8, 2022.

Persons or organizations interested in requesting funds from the Foundation may pick up an application by contacting legal counsel, Stephanie Clark, 1025 N. 6th Street, Suite 2, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310. Completed applications must be returned to legal counsel no later than March 21, 2022, in order to receive consideration for grants in 2022.

The Foundation is also continuing its annual membership drive. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible. The goal of the Foundation is to coordinate the various sources of support available in Gage County in an effort to make these funds available for worthwhile causes. The Foundation employs no full time staff and the Directors serve the Foundation on a volunteer basis.

If you have any questions regarding the grants or wish to become a member, feel free to contact any of the following directors: Beverly Acton, Angie Bruna, Bill Cook, Jr., Robert Crandall, Kyle Dorn, Terry Doyle, Jody Easter, Roger Harris, Gina Heckey, Laura Koch, Greg Leech, Marilyn McMahon, Margaret Michaelis, Robert Tiemann, Don Vetrovsky, Darrell Vitosh, or legal counsel, Stephanie Clark.

