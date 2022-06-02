Gage County Foundation announces grant recipients

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has determined which organizations will receive financial grants from the Foundation for 2022. The Foundation funded grants totaling $80,401 this year, said awards being made to the following organizations:
Southeast Nebraska CASA
Main Street Beatrice
Sheepgate Women's Center
4-H Building, Inc.
Community Players
St. Joseph's Catholic School
Beatrice Public School-Food Bank Backpack Program
Food4Hope
Gage County Historical Society and Museum
Beatrice Humane Society
Beatrice Area Chambers of Commerce
Hope Crisis Center
People are also reading…
Gage County Classic Film Institute
Beatrice Bullets Baseball Organization
Whispering Acres High Hopes
Odell Nebraska Public Library
Sam Wymore Days Committee
Wymore Food Market
Southern Wrestling Club
Southern Gage Kiwanis
Arbor State Park Track Project
Blue Springs Ball Diamond Association
The donations made to the Wymore/Blue Springs area were made possible by the generous bequest of Raymond W. Eisenhauer.
On September 8, 2022 the Foundation will also be sponsoring its fourth annual Big Give Gage event. The Foundation is also continuing its annual membership drive. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible. The goal of the Foundation is to coordinate the various sources of support available in Gage County in an effort to make these funds available for worthwhile causes.