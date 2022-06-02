 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gage County Foundation announces grant recipients

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has determined which organizations will receive financial grants from the Foundation for 2022. The Foundation funded grants totaling $80,401 this year, said awards being made to the following organizations:

Southeast Nebraska CASA

Main Street Beatrice

Sheepgate Women's Center

4-H Building, Inc.

Community Players

St. Joseph's Catholic School

Beatrice Public School-Food Bank Backpack Program

Food4Hope

Gage County Historical Society and Museum

Beatrice Humane Society

Beatrice Area Chambers of Commerce

Hope Crisis Center

Gage County Classic Film Institute

Beatrice Bullets Baseball Organization

Whispering Acres High Hopes

Odell Nebraska Public Library

Sam Wymore Days Committee

Wymore Food Market

Southern Wrestling Club

Southern Gage Kiwanis

Arbor State Park Track Project

Blue Springs Ball Diamond Association

The donations made to the Wymore/Blue Springs area were made possible by the generous bequest of Raymond W. Eisenhauer.

On September 8, 2022 the Foundation will also be sponsoring its fourth annual Big Give Gage event. The Foundation is also continuing its annual membership drive. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible. The goal of the Foundation is to coordinate the various sources of support available in Gage County in an effort to make these funds available for worthwhile causes.

