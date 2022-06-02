Gage County Foundation announces grant recipients

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has determined which organizations will receive financial grants from the Foundation for 2022. The Foundation funded grants totaling $80,401 this year, said awards being made to the following organizations:

On September 8, 2022 the Foundation will also be sponsoring its fourth annual Big Give Gage event. The Foundation is also continuing its annual membership drive. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible. The goal of the Foundation is to coordinate the various sources of support available in Gage County in an effort to make these funds available for worthwhile causes.