Gage County Foundation membership drive underway

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, has announced that the annual membership drive of the Foundation is currently under way. This year, the Gage County Foundation co-sponsored the third annual Gage County Big Give Event, which raised over $321,000.00 for numerous Gage County non-profit organizations. It takes concerned Gage County citizens and their donations to support the Foundation's efforts to make Gage County a better place to live. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible and should be sent to the Gage County Foundation, PO Box 493, Beatrice, NE 68310.

The regular annual minimum dues are $50.00 per family or business. Support of our many members is essential to the ongoing success of the Gage County Foundation. In its 40 year history, the Gage County Foundation has given over $900,000 in grants and scholarships to deserving individuals, projects, and organizations in Gage County. More than one hundred different agencies have received funding from the Foundation. In recent years, some of the grants from the Foundation were awarded to Beatrice Humane Society, Blue Valley Community Action, Community Possibilities, Inc., Southern Public Schools, Wymore Food Pantry, Community Players, Inc., Breast Cancer Awareness, Gage County 4-H Council, Food4Hope, Adult and Teen Challenge, Keep Beatrice Beautiful, CASA, Pregnancy Resource Center, and Beatrice Mary Family YMCA for its capital campaign. In addition, the Foundation has served as a conduit for several tens of thousands of dollars in donations to specified projects in Gage County that did not have tax-exempt status of their own.