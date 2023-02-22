The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, announced that the Foundation has started the process of determining which organizations and individuals will be receiving financial grants from the Foundation for 2023.

Last year, the Board funded grants totaling more than $80,400, in addition to other designated gifts and several scholarships awarded to area youths. The Foundation also facilitated the distribution of grants from other foundations for several area organizations. Since its Inception in 1981, the Foundation has funded grants of over $1,062,000 to worthwhile projects in Gage County. In 2022 the Foundation also sponsored its fourth annual Big Give Gage event, with the fifth annual event scheduled for September 14, 2023,

Persons or organizations interested in requesting funds from the Foundation may pick up an application by contacting legal counsel, Stephanie Clark, 1025 N. Sixth St., Suite 2, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310. Grant applications may also be accessed on the website at gagecountyfoundation.org. Completed applications must be returned to legal counsel no later than March 17, 2023, in order to receive consideration for grants in 2023.

The Foundation is also continuing its annual membership drive. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible. The goal of the Foundation is to coordinate the various sources of support available in Gage County in an effort to make these funds available for worthwhile causes. The Foundation employs no full time staff and the Directors serve the Foundation on a voluntear basis.

If you have any questions regarding the grants or wish to become a member, feel free to contact any of the following directors: Beverly Acton, Angie Bruna, Bill Cook, Jr., Robert Crandall, Kyle Dom, Terry Doyle, Jody Easter, Roger Harris, Laura Koch, Greg Leech, Marilyn McMahon, Margaret Michaels, Robert Tiemann, Don Vetrovsky, Darrell Vitosh, Shelby Watson, or legal counsel, Stephanie Clark.