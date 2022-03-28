 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gage County Historical Society announces volunteer opportunities

Gage County Historical Society has many volunteer opportunities for people to do at the museum or from home. Volunteers are essential to the well-rounded work of a non-profit. Without volunteers’ non-profits cannot get the job done.

“The mission of the Gage County Historical Society is to preserve, interpret, and showcase the unique history of Gage County by connecting our stories to develop appreciation throughout the wider community.” That’s right we cannot preserve, interpret, and showcase our unique history without volunteers like yourselves.

The society will have an orientation night for new and existing volunteers starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at the museum. There you will learn about our upcoming opportunities, talk to staff members and other volunteers, and receive a private tour of the museum. People of all ages and skills are welcome.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and want to learn more, please contact the Gage County Historical Society Executive Director at 402-228-1679.

