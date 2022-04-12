Gage County hosts public speaking contest

The 2022 Gage County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held Sunday with 4-H youth presenting a 60 second Radio Public Service Announcement or Speech. In the speech division, novice presenters presented a poem or other short writing; the junior, intermediate and senior contestants presented an original speech on an aspect of 4-H.

The goal of the 4-H Public Speaking Contest is to help 4-H youth learn about sharing ideas, speaking out on important topics, learning about themselves, and gaining confidence in sharing their thoughts. According to a recent survey, public speaking helps teach life skills like handling pressure, thinking on your feet, delivery techniques, researching a subject, self-confidence and more.

Division winners are as follows:

Speech

Intermediate Division: Champion – Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell

Reserve Champion – Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt

Senior Division: Champion – Erin Oldemeyer, Firth

Reserve Champion – Faith Oldemeyer, Firth

PSA

Intermediate Division: Champion – Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell

Reserve Champion – Jordan Turner, Beatrice

The top speakers in the intermediate and PSA divisions are eligible to advance to the Statewide Public Speaking Contest, taking place in Lincoln on June 24th, 2022.

Ribbons awarded:

Speech

Intermediate Division - purple – Jordan Turner, Beatrice; Austin Kostal, Odell; Grace Lovell, Adams; Luke Katz, Beatrice.

PSA

Intermediate Division – purple – Kinley Bolyard, Adams. Blue – Preston Kostal, Odell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0