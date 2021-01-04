 Skip to main content
Gage County inmate death being investigated
Gage County inmate death being investigated

Authorities are investigating after a Gage County inmate died while in custody last week.

On Thursday just before 11 a.m., an inmate in the Gage County Detention Center was found in his cell unresponsive.

Corrections officers and jail medical staff immediately began cardio pulmonary resuscitation and requested an ambulance from Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

A press release stated Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and continued CPR on the inmate and then transported him to Beatrice Community Hospital.

Staff at Beatrice Community Hospital emergency department continued CPR, but he was declared dead at 12:18 p.m. The inmate has yet to be identified by the sheriff’s office.

The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to conduct an investigation, as is required by state law, and an autopsy has been scheduled. Foul play is not suspected.

