Gage County officials preparing for election

The general election is two months away, and officials are expecting a high percentage of ballots cast will be mailed in.

Voting by mail has been an increasingly popular option over the years, especially in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill said all registered voters in Gage County, around 14,000 people, received a yellow card to request an early ballot by mail.

“We did send out cards to every registered voter like we did in the past so nobody misses out on the opportunity to vote,” she said. “Not knowing what the future holds with COVID, we had a big response so far already and are otherwise just doing our normal process of getting ready.”

Hill said voting by mail contributed to a strong turnout in the spring primary election, a trend she expects to remain in the coming election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“We had 6,000 early ballots and, to my recollection, I think that’s the most we’ve ever had vote in a primary,” she said. “I don’t recall ever having that kind of turnout combined, let alone early ballots.”

Of the 6,386 votes cast this spring, 5,626 were early ballots. The figures represent a total voter turnout of 45.29%.