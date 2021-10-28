Gage County receives dividend check

LINCOLN – Gage County has received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $16,164, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider. The dividend was part of a $1 million distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and nine county-associated agencies during NIRMA’s annual membership conference Oct. 21-22 in Kearney.

With this latest distribution, Gage County has now received a total of $225,708 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA in 1997. NIRMA is able to issue these dividends, in part, due to favorable claims development, investment income earned on behalf of its membership, as well as the members’ ongoing loss prevention efforts.

NIRMA is owned and governed by the 83 member counties and 23 county-associated public entities it serves. This marks the 35th time since 1991 and the 26th consecutive year the program has been able to return funds, now totaling $24.5 million, to its members and ultimately their local property taxpayers.

NIRMA was created by 32 counties in 1988 as the state’s first governmental risk management and self-insurance program, and for 34 years has provided affordable insurance coverages and comprehensive risk management and loss prevention services to Nebraska counties and related public agencies.

