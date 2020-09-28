Gage County strengths discussed in survey

Gage County residents say that “safety and self-sufficiency” are key attributes that help make the county an attractive place to live and work, according to a survey conducted by the county’s economic development agency. Survey respondents also cited “the people” of the county as highly important assets, marked by residents’ contributions to strong communities.
The survey was conducted as part of a USDA-funded project aimed at improving community facilities and other amenities. The initiative, known as Growing Gage Communities, is helping small towns in the county focus on building or improving community facilities and other quality of life amenities for children, teens and adults.
Results of the survey will help the county strengthen its efforts to attract new residents, said Erin Chadwick, marketing coordinator for NGage, the county’s economic development group. “We are getting increasing numbers of inquiries from people in other parts of the country about moving their business to a more rural area, and safety is one of their top concerns.”
Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage, said the survey responses underscore that the county has a lot to offer people who may be looking for a simpler way of life. He noted that, when survey respondents were asked what ideas might go into a county motto, they suggested terms such as “homegrown, simple living and good living” as key strengths.
Fifty-seven people responded to the survey, and their reported ages were 21 to 65 or older. The responses were very similar to an earlier study that asked Gage County teenagers for suggestions on making their communities more amenable to younger people and newcomers.
The adult survey respondents offered several ideas on how to make Gage County more attractive to new residents. Among their responses were organizing more youth-friendly activities, supporting local businesses, developing more housing options and offering enhanced recreation and tourism attractions.
The USDA Rural Development grant is managed by the Heartland Center for Leadership Development, which is partnering with NGage and Nebraska Extension on the project. Craig Schroeder, Heartland Center board president, and Milan Wall, co-director, devised the survey and synthesized the results.
