Gage County strengths discussed in survey

Gage County residents say that “safety and self-sufficiency” are key attributes that help make the county an attractive place to live and work, according to a survey conducted by the county’s economic development agency. Survey respondents also cited “the people” of the county as highly important assets, marked by residents’ contributions to strong communities.

The survey was conducted as part of a USDA-funded project aimed at improving community facilities and other amenities. The initiative, known as Growing Gage Communities, is helping small towns in the county focus on building or improving community facilities and other quality of life amenities for children, teens and adults.

Results of the survey will help the county strengthen its efforts to attract new residents, said Erin Chadwick, marketing coordinator for NGage, the county’s economic development group. “We are getting increasing numbers of inquiries from people in other parts of the country about moving their business to a more rural area, and safety is one of their top concerns.”