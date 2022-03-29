Gage County to host Republican Convention

The Gage County Republican Party will hold its 2022 County Convention on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Black Crow, located at 405 Court St. in Beatrice.
The 2022 Gage County Convention serves many functions for the Republican Party. The selection of the delegates and alternates to the NEGOP State Convention will occur according to Gage County GOP Chairman Rob Schafer.
In addition, Nebraska Republican National Committee Representative, J. L. Spray will provide the keynote address. All Gage County Republicans are invited to attend.