 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gage County to host Republican Convention

  • 0

The Gage County Republican Party will hold its 2022 County Convention on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Black Crow, located at 405 Court St. in Beatrice. 

The 2022 Gage County Convention serves many functions for the Republican Party. The selection of the delegates and alternates to the NEGOP State Convention will occur according to Gage County GOP Chairman Rob Schafer.

In addition, Nebraska Republican National Committee Representative, J. L. Spray will provide the keynote address. All Gage County Republicans are invited to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News