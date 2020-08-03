You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garage fire destroys SUV Sunday
View Comments

Garage fire destroys SUV Sunday

  • Updated
Alley fire

A Garage and SUV were both destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m.

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun staff

A detached garage and SUV were destroyed in a fire Sunday morning in Beatrice.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Jeremy Seggerman said the call came it at around 9:30 a.m. that there was smoke in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street.

“We were dispatched for a heavy smoke coming from a detached garage behind the house,” he said. “Crews got there and they had heavy smoke and fire coming out of the eves and garage door.”

The garage, as well as an SUV inside, were a total loss. Seggerman said no residents were home at the time, and the cause of the fire was determined to be from a faulty refrigerator compressor.

Fire personnel were finishing a medical call down the block at the time, and were able to be on the scene by 9:31 a.m., Seggerman said.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 11 a.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News