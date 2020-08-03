Garage fire destroys SUV Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A detached garage and SUV were destroyed in a fire Sunday morning in Beatrice.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Jeremy Seggerman said the call came it at around 9:30 a.m. that there was smoke in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street.

“We were dispatched for a heavy smoke coming from a detached garage behind the house,” he said. “Crews got there and they had heavy smoke and fire coming out of the eves and garage door.”

The garage, as well as an SUV inside, were a total loss. Seggerman said no residents were home at the time, and the cause of the fire was determined to be from a faulty refrigerator compressor.

Fire personnel were finishing a medical call down the block at the time, and were able to be on the scene by 9:31 a.m., Seggerman said.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 11 a.m.

