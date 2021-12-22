Garbage and recycling collection schedules

With the upcoming holidays, Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS) announces the following garbage and curbside recycling collection schedule:

Friday, Dec. 24 routes will be collected on Monday, Dec. 27.

Friday, Dec. 31 routes will be collected on Monday, Jan. 3.

This schedule applies to all residential and commercial routes, both in Beatrice and out-of-town routes.

MARS reminds customers to have garbage and recyclables to the curb by 6:00 a.m. to ensure collection. The time of day your garbage or recycling is collected may vary.

The City of Beatrice has recently partnered with CivicReady to send garbage schedule notifications and other community alerts. Customers may register to receive notifications via phone call, text message, and/or email, based on their preferences. Visit www.beatrice.ne.gov to register.

