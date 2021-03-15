Gardenside, Cedarwood update visiting regulations

As many have seen in the media, new guidelines for long-term care visitation were released this week by CMS and CDC. JCH&L Gardenside and Cedarwood assisted living will be phasing in these new regulations.

The biggest change in the regulations is that fully vaccinated residents can choose to have close-contact visits, including touch. Fully vaccinated means they are at least 2 weeks past their second dose of the vaccine. Family members must still schedule their visits through SignUp Genius (there is a link JCHealthandLife.org/Gardenside.) Family members must still call staff to let them know they have arrived, be screened to enter the facility and must mask for their entire visit. The family member and the resident must all hand sanitize before and after, and all must be wearing properly fitting masks.

Visiting family members must still distance from other residents and staff.

Outdoor visits are still preferred, and visits will be scheduled for outside if weather permits. Indoor visits will continue to be held in designated areas, not in the resident’s room.

Family members will not be allowed to visit if they have any current COVID-19 symptoms, or any recent exposure to a COVID-19 case (within 2 weeks.) Even vaccinated family members will not be allowed to visit if they have had an exposure.

Anyone with questions about the new regulations should contact Gardenside at 402-729-5220 or Cedarwood at 402-729-6100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0