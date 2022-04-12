Gardenside, Cedarwood updates visitation policies

As Jefferson County COVID numbers remain low, visitation guidelines have been updated at Gardenside and Cedarwood. Both Gardenside and Cedarwood continue to work with ICAP and DHHS to keep policies and practices compliant and COVID-appropriate.

All visitors to Gardenside and Cedarwood must still be screened. Gardenside visitors should enter at Door 31 (in the breezeway between Gardenside and Cedarwood.) Cedarwood visitors should enter at the main doors of Cedarwood.

The latest update is at Gardenside’s entrance at Door 31. Door 31 is now unlocked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The interior doors to Gardenside and Cedarwood are now locked at all times. Visitors to Gardenside should come into the breezeway and screen on the kiosk inside the breezeway. Once you pass the screening, use the doorbell (located on the west wall) to tell Gardenside staff you have arrived so they can unlock the door for you.

Please mask and use hand sanitizer before entering Gardenside. A mask is required for the entire visit. Please use hand sanitizer before entering, during the visit and prior to leaving, and any time you touch your face mask. During your visit, please maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and any staff or residents. Visitors who do not comply with regulations will be asked to leave.

Gardenside does not limit the frequency or length of visits. Because of space limitations and the need to distance visitors and residents, it is recommended that no more than 3 visitors come to visit a resident at a time. If a larger group is needed, please visit with social services or the director of nursing.

Gardenside continues to recommend appointments to help Gardenside staff accommodate visits and maintain the core principals of infection prevention for COVID-19. Appointments can be made by calling Gardenside at 402-729-5220. Please wait for the prompt and select option 1. Appointments are not required.

Visits may be held in the resident’s room if they have a private room or a semi-private room with no roommate. Otherwise, visits will be scheduled in visitation rooms.

Please do not visit if you are ill, have a recent positive COVID-19 test, or have been asked to isolate or quarantine.

Residents are allowed to go out of the facility for outings with family at any time. We encourage them to avoid large gatherings. Staff appreciates a 24-hour notice to ensure proper paperwork is completed. Please contact social services at 402-729-6849 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule outings.

Cedarwood asks that all visitors enter through the main entrance. There is a kiosk in the entry way for screening. Please screen, and upon a successful screening please push the button on the west wall and the door will be unlocked for you. If you have trouble with the screening, please pick up the phone and a staff member will assist you.

Visitors are required to use hand sanitizer and mask when they enter the facility. No appointments are needed. Visitors may go the tenant’s apartment to visit. Those who are coming to provide entertainment will receive instructions about where to go and protocol they must follow.

Tenants are free to come and go as they wish. We just ask that the tenant sign out at the front desk in case of emergency.

