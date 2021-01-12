Gardenside named one of best nursing homes

US News has again named JCH&L Gardenside as one of the best nursing homes in the United States for long-term care. Gardenside was one of 1,139 nursing homes in the United States receiving a rating of “High Performing” by U.S. News, of 13,433 facilities rated for long-term care.

U.S. News ratings are based on staffing, inspections and quality. U.S. News gives ratings of High Performing, Better than Average, Average, Worse than Average or Poor. JCH&L Gardenside also received a rating of High Performing from U.S. News for 2018-2019.

“JCH&L Gardenside staff members work very hard to ensure the best quality of care for our residents,” said Deb Sutton RN, BS, NHA, administrator. “We are pleased to see our care reflected in ratings through U.S. News Best Nursing Home Report and the Nursing Home Compare star ratings.”