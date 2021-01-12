Gardenside named one of best nursing homes

US News has again named JCH&L Gardenside as one of the best nursing homes in the United States for long-term care. Gardenside was one of 1,139 nursing homes in the United States receiving a rating of “High Performing” by U.S. News, of 13,433 facilities rated for long-term care.
U.S. News ratings are based on staffing, inspections and quality. U.S. News gives ratings of High Performing, Better than Average, Average, Worse than Average or Poor. JCH&L Gardenside also received a rating of High Performing from U.S. News for 2018-2019.
“JCH&L Gardenside staff members work very hard to ensure the best quality of care for our residents,” said Deb Sutton RN, BS, NHA, administrator. “We are pleased to see our care reflected in ratings through U.S. News Best Nursing Home Report and the Nursing Home Compare star ratings.”
JCH&L Gardenside has been providing long-term care to area residents since 1963. Currently, JCH&L Gardenside is licensed for 40 beds and has one Hospice room. In the past few years, JCH&L Gardenside has been nationally recognized for its work on natural awakening, improving the sleep of residents. JCH&L Gardenside was also recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for its dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care. Gardenside has been a 5-Star facility since CMS began giving star ratings to the nation’s nursing homes in 2009.
“What sets us apart and makes our facility special is our wonderful staff,” Sutton said. “Their hard work, dedication and care for our residents truly makes us a ‘best nursing home."
The U.S. News Best Nursing Home ratings and nursing home finder can be accessed at http://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes. The Nursing Home Compare statistics can be accessed by going to www.Medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare and searching by zip code and/or name.