Gardenside visitation limited to window visits

Gardenside visitation is now limited to closed window visits or virtual visits only, because of a positive COVID-19 test at Gardenside.

“We are required by CMS regulations not to allow any face-to-face visitation at this time,” said Deb Sutton RN, BS, NHA. “Safety of our residents and staff remains our first priority. We are increasing our testing protocols and taking every measure necessary.”

Residents and staff will be tested more frequently until all results are negative for at least 14 days for all residents and staff, Sutton said. Residents will be asked to remain in their rooms, including for meals during this time. Group activities will be cancelled.

JCH&L works closely with Public Health Solutions district health department, and complies with state and federal guidelines.

Families who wish to see their loved ones may come to visit through closed windows only. Virtual visits are also available through Skype or Facebook Messenger. If families would like a staff member to take their loved one a telephone for conversation for a closed window visit or schedule a Skype or Facebook visit, families can all Gardenside staff at 402-729-5220 to make arrangements.

Anyone with questions about the Gardenside requirements should contact Sutton at 402-729-6843.