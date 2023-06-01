The Daily Sun strives for accuracy, but in the event of an error, contact Patrick Ethridge, editor, at (402) 2235233, ext. 4228 or at pethridge@beatricedailysun.com to request a correction.
GETTING IT RIGHT
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the man died of his injuries after a tractor tire he was working on exploded.
Terry M. Harms, 49
The Nebraska volleyball program will again be well represented on the international volleyball scene this summer.
Nebraska football has learned the kickoff times for some of its rivalry games, including: Minnesota, Colorado, Iowa and more.