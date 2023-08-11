The Daily Sun strives for accuracy, but in the event of an error, contact Scott Koperski, local editor, 402-2235233 or at skoperski@beatricedailysun.com to request a correction.
Gage County authorities responded to two crashes Thursday evening, one of which resulted in a DUI arrest.
A staple of Matt Rhule-led teams, Nebraska announced the first four players to wear single-digit Husker jerseys in 2023.
The final events of the 2023 Gage County Fair took place Saturday night with the rescheduled Eve of Destruction.